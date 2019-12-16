Mickey Spagnola breaks down the Cowboys win over the Rams

Mickey Spagnola said, “Finally, finally, the Dallas Cowboys that we thought we knew in training camp, the Cowboys that we thought we knew from early in the season, showed up at AT&T Stadium tonight, blasting the Los Angeles Rams. Forty-four to twenty-one.That’s not the team obviously we’ve seen in these last three games when they went on a three-game losing streak. The Cowboys offense moved the football consistently down the field, didn’t need big plays, just had long drives. And the defense. How about this defense? This is the defense that got hit for two hundred and seventy-three yards rushing by this Rams team in the playoffs.

They held him to twenty-two and eight of those yards came on. Gurley touched down at the end of the game. When the game was over, the defense turn this thing around. And the Cowboys finally played some complementary football to pull their record to seven and seven. And as Dak Prescott said, going forward, this next Sunday’s game against Philadelphia might as well be a playoff game. If the Cowboys beat the Eagles, they get your tea that they win the NFC East and we’ll go to the playoffs. So, we’ll see if the Cowboys can replicate this game. And as Dak said, get better. For the Silver Star Nation, I’m Mickey Spagnola here at AT&T Stadium.”