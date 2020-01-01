Mickey Spagnola discusses Cowboys plans in 2020

With a new year, the Cowboys are already on to a new season, not in the playoffs this year. So, we know these things about the Cowboys going into the 2020 season. We know that they will have the 17th pick in the first round. Remember last year, the Cowboys did not have a first-round pick. They had traded that away midseason to pick up a Amari Cooper. That turned out to be a very good trade. Did not have a first-round pick. So, this year they’ll draft 17th in the first round and then they’ll rotate with the two other teams and go 19, 18, 17. The other teams that finished 8 and 8. And we know the Cowboys opponents for next year, also along with the NFC East opponents that they play yearly. They will play at home, the Cardinals, the 49ers, the Steelers, Falcons and Browns. And on the road. The Cowboys will play the Seahawks, Rams, Vikings, Bengals and Ravens. Obviously, we don’t know the order of the schedule yet. That doesn’t come out until April. But we know who the Cowboys will be playing For the Silver Star Nation on Mickey Spagnola here at the Star. Happy New Year.