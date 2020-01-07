Mickey Spagnola discusses hiring of Mike McCarthy

The fact that they were able to convince Mike McCarthy to take this job fits what that blueprint was and I think that was the Cowboys blueprint also for finding a new head coach. I don’t think they wanted to go through through the college route if the guy didn’t have NFL experience. I don’t think they wanted to go through the route of hiring a coordinator who didn’t have head coaching experience. They didn’t need somebody practicing to be a head coach, they needed a guy that had done this, been successful, and truly had not been out of the game very long. If you look at Mike McCarthy, he was out just one year basically and a lot of times to me when a successful head coach has been out three, five years, sometimes I think they forget how hard you have to work and I don’t know what the motivation is coming back. To me, I think this fit checked all the boxes the Cowboys were looking for with a head coach.