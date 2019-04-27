Cowboys draft Donovan Wilson in round 6 of the NFL draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Dallas Cowboys drafted Donovan Wilson in round 6 of the 2019 NFL draft – the 213th pick overall.   Wilson is a safety from Texas A&M. 

His career with A&M included 48 games played, 127 solo tackles, and 80 assists for a total of 207.  He had 8 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. The 6’1” senior came to A&M from Woodlawn High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. 

