Cowboys draft Donovan Wilson in round 6 of the NFL draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Dallas Cowboys drafted Donovan Wilson in round 6 of the 2019 NFL draft – the 213th pick overall. Wilson is a safety from Texas A&M.
His career with A&M included 48 games played, 127 solo tackles, and 80 assists for a total of 207. He had 8 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. The 6’1” senior came to A&M from Woodlawn High School in Shreveport, Louisiana.
With the 213th pick in the 2019 #NFLDraft, the #DallasCowboys select safety, @donlwilson6 from @AggieFootball!
Headin' to Big D! @donlwilson6 is selected in the 6th round (213th overall) by the @dallascowboys!
Secret Audio 🔊 Listen to the #DallasCowboys phone call with @donlwilson6 and his family as they become emotional after learning he was the newest member of the Cowboys.