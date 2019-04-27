Cowboys pick Connor McGovern in round 3 of the NFL draft

NFL Dallas

by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:
Connor McGovern Draft Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Dallas Cowboys drafted Connor McGovern in round 3 of the 2019 NFL draft – the 90th overall pick. McGovern is a 6’5” 323-pound offensive lineman from Penn State.

In 2018, his junior season, he earned third-team All-Big Ten honors.  In three years with Penn State, he played 39 games – starting in most of them. 

The Associated Press said, “McGovern brings the versatility the Cowboys covet with offensive linemen.”

He played guard as a freshman, center as a sophomore and mostly guard his final season in 2018.  He is skipping his senior season to join the Cowboys.

(The Associated Press contriubted to this report.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story