Cowboys pick Tony Pollard in round 4 of the NFL draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Dallas Cowboys drafted Tony Pollard in round 4 of the 2019 NFL draft – the 128th pick overall. Pollard is a running back from Memphis.
Pollard is described as a potential backup for two-time NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott.
He had 552 yards rushing in his junior year with Memphis along with six touchdowns and 458 yards receiving. Just like the Cowboys picks in rounds 2 and 3, Pollard is skipping his junior year.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)