Cowboys select Neville Gallimore in third round

The Dallas Cowboys third rounder at pick number 82 was a standout in Neville Gallimore.

Gallimore, a Defensive Tackle out of Oklahoma, stands at 6’2 feet and weighs 304 pounds.

Gallimore was the top prospect coming out of Canada in 2015.

He made a total of 29 tackles last season while helping lead Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff.

Gallimore recorded four sacks and forced two fumbles in the process.

He has been sited as one of the quickest lineman off of the ball with his lateral movement listed as his one true weakness.