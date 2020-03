NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 20: Greg Zuerlein #4 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal in overtime against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints […]

Kicker Greg Zuerlein has agreed to a three-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys worth $7.5 million.

The special teamer comes from the Los Angeles Rams where he spent eight seasons.

In 2019, Zurlein hit 24 of 33 field goal attempts and all 42 of his extra point attempts.