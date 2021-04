The Dallas Cowboys are going to need another linebacker, 11-year veteran Sean Lee announced his retirement from the NFL today.

Lee was a fan favorite, and he was often the glue that held the defense together during his prime. He finished his career with 2 pro bowl selections.

Lee came up with 804 combined tackles, he picked off 14 passes and he found the end zone two times.

He owns five of the top seven tackle games in team history. Sean Lee calls it quits at the age of 34.