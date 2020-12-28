Sliver Star Nation: Mickey Spagnola recaps Cowboys’ big win over Eagles

You want offense, the Cowboys score thirty seven points on Sunday, rack up five hundred and thirteen yards of offense wide receivers Michael Gallup in Amari Cooper each go for one hundred and twenty one yards, receiving Ezekiel Elliott adds one hundred and five yards rushing and Andy Dalton throws for a season high. Three hundred and seventy seven yards and three touchdowns.

You want defense? The Cowboys hold the Philadelphia Eagles to just seventeen points, second fewest of the season. They also held them to just a field goal after giving up two touchdowns on the Eagles first two possessions. Three more takeaways. And how about Randy Gregory? Six tackles a sack and a half and forced three fumbles. And if you want special teams, Greg Zuerlein makes three of three field goals.

Call them the resilient cowboys. Cowboys. Thirty seven eagles, a distant seventeen. The Cowboys go from two and seven to win four of their last six games to pull to six and nine. Keeping hope alive to still win the NFC East. They’ve got to beat the Giants this coming Sunday and they’ll need these Eagles to help out and beat Washington

Somehow this team has extended this crazy season to week seventeen.