Silver Star Nation: Jason Garrett’s message to the team

After having their destiny in their own hands all season long, now the Dallas Cowboys find themselves behind the eight ball after that 17 9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. So, things are pretty simple, pretty hard, too. The Cowboys have to beat Washington on Sunday, while the New York Giants at the same time beat the Eagles for the Cowboys to finish 8 and 8 and win the NFC East. And Jason Garrett message to the team is pretty simple.

The biggest thing we have to do is control what we can control. What we control is our preparation to go play our best game on Sunday. We can’t worry about the stuff that’s out of our control. We have to make sure we take care of our part. And it starts with getting your mind right. Putting this last game behind us and get your mind spirit right to prepare the right way on Wednesday.

And the news didn’t get any brighter on Monday. Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who’s been out for the past month, had an examination on his problematic neck. And doctors have suggested he has surgery to fix the injury. The Cowboys are placing him on IR as they are a Xavier Su’a Filo who suffered a fractured bone in his lower leg on Sunday.