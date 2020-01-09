Silver Star Nation: Mike McCarthy gets warm welcome

When Mike McCarthy walked into his introductory press conference as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, he initially just raised his eyebrows in amazement, knowing that there was upwards of 200 people in attendance. And then the first word that came out of his mouth after Jerry introduced him was, wow. But here is the story of what convinced him that he should take the job as the Dallas Cowboys ninth head coach in franchise history.

When I was here on the interview and here I am sitting across the table. Stephen, Jerry Jones, Jerry Junior, Will McLain, Todd Williams and Jerry’s telling the story about the purchase of the Dallas Cowboys. And then at the end of the story, he leans over to me and grabbing me by the forearm reaches out to shake my hand. He says You need to be the coach of the Dallas Cowboys. So, I jumped up and hugged him. But and I’ll stop right there. We had a hell of a time.

And that’s when the Dallas Cowboys knew they had their man.