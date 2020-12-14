Silver Star Nation: Spagnola recaps win over Bengals

Cowboys 30, Bengals, 7, Cowboys first win in four games, Andy Dalton’s first win at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday in his 10 year career since he’s a former Bengal for nine seasons.

That was the Cowboys largest margin of victory since the final game of last season. And it was the first game since the opener the Cowboys did not commit a turnover. The Cowboys first game giving up less than 10 points since game three of last year.

And how about this one? You know those three takeaways the Cowboys got on the first three possessions? That’s the only the second time that’s happened in the last twenty five seasons for the Cowboys.

So that leaves the Cowboys now four and nine, restoring some hope for this twenty, twenty season. And I understand it. They did it against the Bengals. There are two, ten and one right now. But they did what they needed to do to win the game, especially since they were playing without their two starting corners. And at one point in the game, they lost the two guys who were starting.

So at least the Cowboys have some hope. And as Mike McCarthy said, look, frankly, it was a gratifying win. And we know what we need to do to improve. And improvement is what he’s looking for.