Supreme Court to discuss NFL’s antitrust case April 24th

The Supreme Court is expected to discuss the NFL’s antitrust case during their conference on April 24th.

The 9th Circuit revived it’s antitrust lawsuit regarding the DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket package in August of 2019.

In response to the situation, the NFL reached out to the Supreme Court to hear and review the case.

Pepperdine law student Maya Rustom recently completed a forthcoming academic journal article set to be published in Pepperdine Law Review Volume 48, Issue II regarding the current case and how it may affect the landscape of sports broadcasting in the future.

Pepperdine Law Student Maya Rustom said, “There is so much impact on this. The league’s attempt to justify granting consumers free, over the air games where the teams play locally as sufficient to not reduce output does in fact reduce output and it harms their fanbase to where they are either unwilling or unable to pay for the subscription.”

Rustom says the case should have an immediate impact on the way sports are covered moving forward.

Rustom said, “With the television agreements set to expire in 2022, this is really going to revolutionize the television industry. “