Non-Profit Help Request

KTAB, KRBC, Telemundo Abilene and BigCountryHomepage.com want to help as many of our Big Country neighbors as possible. To do so, we are asking that your non-profit organizations submit a short form so that we can compile information to be able to determine the best way we can give a charity the help that’s desperately needed. Once eligibility is verified, the charity will be added to our list of pre-qualified charities for consideration to be partnered with our TV stations and website support.
Please download the form by clicking the Download Link:
Or click “HERE”.
An authorized representative from the Non-Profit organization can fill out the required information then submit it back via mail or email to the addresses listed:
Non-Profit Eligibility Submission
c/o Sari David
4510 South 14th Street
Abilene TX 79605
Or via email:
Sari David sdavid@ktab.tv