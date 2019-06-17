Non-Profit Help Request

KTAB, KRBC, Telemundo Abilene and BigCountryHomepage.com want to help as many of our Big Country neighbors as possible. To do so, we are asking that your non-profit organizations submit a short form so that we can compile information to be able to determine the best way we can give a charity the help that’s desperately needed. Once eligibility is verified, the charity will be added to our list of pre-qualified charities for consideration to be partnered with our TV stations and website support.

Please download the form by clicking the Download Link:

Or click “HERE”.

An authorized representative from the Non-Profit organization can fill out the required information then submit it back via mail or email to the addresses listed:

Non-Profit Eligibility Submission

c/o Sari David

4510 South 14th Street

Abilene TX 79605

Or via email:

Sari David sdavid@ktab.tv