Which outdoor pizza oven is best?

Homemade pizza isn’t just delicious — it can be a lot of fun to make, too. If you and your family like to have weekly pizza nights at home, an outdoor pizza oven can take your pizza-making game up a notch.

Having the oven in your yard also makes it perfect for parties and family gatherings. If you’re looking for a wood-burning outdoor pizza oven that cooks a pizza quickly and evenly, the Ooni Frya 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven is a top-of-the-line option.

What to know before you buy an outdoor pizza oven

Fuel type

An outdoor pizza oven can use three types of fuel: wood, gas or charcoal.

Wood: Wood-fired outdoor pizza ovens are the most common type and deliver classic pizzeria flavor for homemade pizzas. Keeping the wood burning at an even temperature can be something of a challenge, but models that use wood pellets rather than kindling are relatively easy to use. They won’t necessarily provide the traditional wood-fired pizza taste, though.

Wood-fired outdoor pizza ovens are the most common type and deliver classic pizzeria flavor for homemade pizzas. Keeping the wood burning at an even temperature can be something of a challenge, but models that use wood pellets rather than kindling are relatively easy to use. They won’t necessarily provide the traditional wood-fired pizza taste, though. Gas: Gas-powered outdoor pizza ovens are extremely easy to use. Once you connect the propane tank to the oven, you can set a specific temperature without having to do much work to maintain even heat. Gas pizza ovens don’t impart as much flavor to the pizza as a wood-burning model, though.

Gas-powered outdoor pizza ovens are extremely easy to use. Once you connect the propane tank to the oven, you can set a specific temperature without having to do much work to maintain even heat. Gas pizza ovens don’t impart as much flavor to the pizza as a wood-burning model, though. Charcoal: Charcoal-powered pizza ovens aren’t as common as wood or gas models, but you can find some on the market. Some pizzerias do use charcoal ovens, though, so a charcoal-powered outdoor oven can give your pizza excellent flavor.

Size

An outdoor pizza oven’s size affects how much space it takes up and how large your pizzas can be. If you opt for a smaller oven, you’ll likely only be able to make 12- or 14-inch pizzas. However, you can find some larger models that can make 18-inch pizzas like a pizzeria.

While most outdoor pizza ovens take up significant space on your patio, you can find smaller, more portable options that are ideal for travel. Some models even have folding legs, so it’s easy to pack them for camping trips and other events.

Weight

Many outdoor pizza ovens weigh a great deal, so they’re designed to stay in one spot in your yard. However, you can find some lightweight models that are more portable and ideal for travel.

What to look for in a quality outdoor pizza oven

Maximum temperature

Outdoor pizza ovens typically reach extremely high temperatures, so they can cook your pizza quickly and evenly. Most models have a maximum temperature between 700 and 1000 degrees.

The higher the max temperature, the faster your oven will cook your pizza. For example, an oven with a maximum temperature between 950-1000 degrees can usually cook a pizza in 60 seconds. On the other hand, ovens that only heat to about 700 degrees can take up to 5 minutes to cook a pizza.

Heat-up time

When shopping around for an outdoor pizza oven, you should consider how long it takes to heat to its maximum temperature. Look for a model that takes 15 minutes or fewer to fully heat up to ensure you’re not waiting too long to cook your pizza. Some models take just 10 minutes to heat, so you can enjoy your pizza as quickly as possible. Keep in mind that pizza ovens with a higher max temperature usually take longer to heat up than those with a lower temperature range.

Stone floor

Outdoor pizza ovens with a stone floor can help you create more authentic pizzas. That’s because the stone heats up quickly and evenly, so the bottom crust of your pizza develops a crispy texture with charring in some spots.

Smoker

If you opt for a gas outdoor pizza oven, you can find models with a smoker function. It can help imbue your pizza with a smokiness similar to the flavor from a wood-powered oven. You can also use the oven to smoke other foods like a roast.

Cover

Many outdoor pizza ovens come with a cover to protect your oven from the elements. The cover is usually waterproof to prevent rain and snow from damaging the oven and keep it clean in between uses.

How much you can expect to spend on an outdoor pizza oven

Outdoor pizza ovens usually cost between $100-$5000. Simple, portable gas-powered models typically range from $100-$200, but you’ll pay between $200-$500 for compact wood-burning and multifuel ovens. Top-of-the-line outdoor pizza ovens with all the bells and whistles usually go for $500-$1000, though you can pay up to $5000 for a custom-built oven.

Outdoor pizza oven FAQ

How often should I clean an outdoor pizza oven?

A. You should clean your oven after each use, so it’s ready for the next time you want to make pizza. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions to determine the proper cleaning procedure. It varies based on the oven’s fuel type and materials.

What else can I make in an outdoor pizza oven?

A. It works like a regular oven, so you can prepare many of your favorite dishes in your pizza oven. That includes bread, flatbreads, desserts, casseroles, roasted vegetables, seafood and meats like steak, chicken and burgers.

What are the best outdoor pizza ovens to buy?

Top outdoor pizza oven

Ooni Frya 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven

What you need to know: With a traditional wood-fired design, this pizza oven delivers delicious pizza with authentic pizzeria flavor but with much less effort than other wood ovens.

What you’ll love: It can heat up to 950 degrees in just 15 minutes and bake a pizza in only a minute. It works well for making many pizzas at a time. It weighs only 22 pounds, so it’s portable for travel. It uses wood pellets that help maintain an even temperature and provide a classic, smoky flavor.

What you should consider: It takes up a great deal of space on a tabletop and requires the purchase of wood pellets, which can be pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Ooni

Top outdoor pizza oven for money

Big Horn Outdoors Wood Pellet Pizza Oven

What you need to know: This affordable, versatile oven makes tasty pizza in just over a minute and can prepare other dishes, too.

What you’ll love: It heats up to 860 degrees in just about 18 minutes. It takes only 90 seconds to bake a pizza. It boasts durable stainless steel construction. It weighs 25 pounds, so it’s fairly easy to carry.

What you should consider: Some buyers report that the pizza stone bottom can crack pretty easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven

What you need to know: This artisan-style pizza oven is ideal for pizza-making experts who want more precision and control.

What you’ll love: It features a double-layered ceiling to mimic a brick oven, but it’s still lightweight and easy to move. It heats up to 700 degrees in just 15 minutes. It features a built-in valve ignition and adjustable valve to provide total control over the heat. It can run on easy-to-replace, 1-pound propane bottles or a full-size tank.

What you should consider: The oven doesn’t get as hot with a disposable propane bottle as it does with a full-size tank.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.