Which Panasonic Blu-ray players are best?

Netflix and Hulu are great, but if you want to get the highest possible quality out of your movies, Blu-ray is the way to go. Still, finding the perfect Blu-ray player can be tricky. Luckily, Panasonic has a wide range of quality Blu-ray players from which to choose. For example, the Panasonic UB820 4K Blu Ray Player is an excellent option that combines the best of both worlds with both Blu-ray and streaming capabilities.

What to consider before you buy a Panasonic Blu-ray player

Blu-ray vs. streaming services

Many streaming services now support 4K streaming, although you’ll need a powerful internet connection for it to work correctly. If you have an internet connection of at least 25 megabytes per second or higher and an unlimited internet plan, you likely won’t run into any issues. On the other hand, if you have a limited data plan, 4K streaming will quickly eat into your available data.

Blu-ray discs give you the ability to stream high-definition movies and television shows without worrying about your internet.

Ownership

One significant benefit to Blu-ray discs is that you’ll have your favorite movies and series on hand whenever you want them. Streaming services usually rotate their selection of titles, meaning it can be hard to rewatch your favorite content at a later date. Many Blu-ray discs also have special features, collectible cases and other things that make them worth owning.

Panasonic

Panasonic is an established brand that has produced Blu-ray players, cameras, appliances and other electronics for over 100 years. Panasonic’s Blu-ray players usually have numerous features that make them stand out. Many Panasonic Blu-ray players feature Wi-Fi connectivity, voice assistance and more.

Design

When buying a Blu-ray player, it’s essential to consider how the device will blend with your entertainment setup. Many Panasonic Blu-ray players feature sleek, black designs that will look great on nearly any entertainment center.

What to look for in a quality Blu-ray player

Streaming services

Although Blu-ray discs are superior in many ways, buying a Blu-ray player with streaming capabilities is an excellent way to ensure you have options. Many Panasonic Blu-ray players allow you to install Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube, giving you numerous ways to watch content with a single device.

3D Blu-ray capabilities

3D movies may not be as popular as they were a few years ago, but countless movies still make use of this technology. Not every Blu-ray player supports 3D, so you’ll have to ensure your device has this feature if you plan on watching 3D movies. 3D TVs are a rarity nowadays, but many projectors still support 3D movies.

Voice controls

Voice controls give you the ability to control your Blu-ray player hands-free. Many Panasonic Blu-ray players are compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant.

Superior audio

Blu-ray players are known for superior video quality, but many Blu-ray players also support high-quality audio. Several Panasonic Blu-ray players have multiple HDMI cables, allowing them to transmit audio and video separately. If you use a multi-speaker setup, you’ll need a device that supports all high-resolution audio formats to ensure it’s compatible with your setup.

How much you can expect to spend on a Panasonic Blu-ray player

Depending on their features, Panasonic Blu-ray players can range anywhere from $200-$500.

Panasonic Blu-ray player FAQ

Can you use HD Blu-ray discs with a 4K Blu-ray player?

A. In most cases, 4K Blu-ray players can support older HD Blu-ray discs, although the quality will not be the same as 4K.

Can you use standard DVDs with a Blu-ray player?

A. Yes, most Blu-ray players can play DVDs as well. Blu-ray players typically upscale the DVD’s resolution, appearing more detailed than a standard DVD player would.

Do voice-controlled Blu-ray players come with a remote?

A. Yes, although you can choose to use voice controls, they are an added feature and not a requirement.

What’s the best Panasonic Blu-ray player to buy?

Top Panasonic Blu-ray player

Panasonic UB820 4K Blu Ray Player

What you need to know: This advanced Blu-ray player supports 4K and numerous other HD formats.

What you’ll love: The UB820 is compatible with both Alexa and Google Voice Assistant. This Blu-ray player allows you to stream 4K content on Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video. Most buyers were amazed by this device’s HDR Optimizer that enables you to adjust any movie’s contrast so scenes aren’t overly bright or dark. This Blu-ray player is durable and features a sleek matte black design.

What you should consider: Some users were disappointed that this device doesn’t have a Spotify app, and the web browser can’t play from Spotify’s site.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Panasonic Blu-ray player for the money

Panasonic UB420 4K Blu Ray Player

What you need to know: This affordable Blu-ray player has voice controls, streaming capabilities and more.

What you’ll love: This device supports HDR10+, HDR10 and hybrid log-gamma formats. The UB420 allows you to use YouTube, Prime Video and Netflix. This Panasonic Blu-ray player is Alexa-compatible. Setting this device up is surprisingly straightforward. This device’s twin-HDMI output ensures top-notch audio quality.

What you should consider: This device doesn’t support MP4 playback via USB or disk.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Panasonic DVD-S700EP

What you need to know: This device is an excellent budget Panasonic DVD player for those who don’t necessarily need Blu-ray capabilities.

What you’ll love: This device costs less than $100. The S700EP can play DVDs from any country. This DVD player can upscale standard-definition DVDs to 720p. Many users felt that this device’s picture and audio quality was superior to most other DVD players.

What you should consider: Some buyers received region-locked DVD players. This device doesn’t play Blu-ray discs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

