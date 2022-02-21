Which pocket chainsaw is best?

For most people, the word “chainsaw” conjures ideas of rumbling motors, smoky exhaust and deafening racket. However, for campers, hunters and others who need to cut wood outdoors with minimal disturbance, there are clean, quiet, compact options in the form of pocket chainsaws.

The Homyall 24-Inch 33-Teeth Pocket Chainsaw allows you to make short work of fallen branches and firewood without fuel, noise or fumes. It delivers cutting power and convenience with an included carrying pouch.

What to know before you buy a pocket chainsaw

How pocket chainsaws work

Unlike gas chainsaws, with their loud, oily motors, pocket chainsaws are operated manually. Little more than a chain attached to two handles, they are wrapped around wood and pulled back and forth to cleanly and efficiently saw through even the toughest trees and branches. As their name suggests, pocket chainsaws can be easily wrapped up and carried in a small bag or case until needed.

What you intend to cut

Pocket chainsaws are ideal for clearing out small areas for setting up camp, cutting stray branches from wooded paths and preparing firewood. For jobs such as extensive clearing or cutting down thick trees, a gas chainsaw is still your best option.

Pocket chainsaw benefits

If you spend any time camping or roughing it outdoors, you know how important it is to carefully consider the tools and supplies you bring with you. Storage space is valuable and too much weight can make hiking a chore. Bringing along a pocket chainsaw lets you leave your heavy hatchet or long, cumbersome hacksaw at home. Light, flexible and easy to stow, pocket chainsaws pack the cutting power of these less accommodating tools into a compact, space-saving device.

What to look for in a quality pocket chainsaw

Handle type

Pocket chainsaws’ handles come either as straps or hard, plastic grips. Straps are generally favored, as they take up less space and also let you use a more relaxed grip if you wrap them around your wrists. Plastic handles, however, may be better if you will be working in cold conditions where gloves prevent you from using straps appropriately. Some pocket chainsaws let you swap between straps or handles, depending on your needs.

Size

Most pocket chainsaws have a full-size chain and handles that require you to use your entire hand. However, some especially small models use a thin braided chain attached to grips that only accommodate a finger or two. These tiny tools are best kept in emergency survival kits, as they are only used for cutting the smallest of branches.

Chain material and tooth count

Select a pocket chainsaw with a chain made of carbon or rust-resistant steel. Steel stays sharp longer than cheaper alternatives. And seek out a model with as many bi-directional teeth on the chain as possible. More teeth mean more cutting power. Some pocket chainsaws skip two or more links between blades, which makes them less efficient. Keep the density of the wood you intend to cut in mind, however, as chains with more teeth require more strength to use.

Chain length

Consider the type of cutting you intend to do and select a saw with the appropriate chain length. Thick logs and branches demand a longer chain, while smaller cuts are easier to perform with a shorter model. Most pocket chainsaws have 36-inch chains to accommodate a wide range of basic cutting jobs, and some also let you extend their length with optional ropes or attachments.

Handle color

Most pocket chainsaws have handles in vibrant orange to make them easy to spot outdoors. Hunters who want to prevent being seen may prefer natural tones or camouflage handles, but be mindful that pocket chainsaws can be hard to locate if dropped among sticks, leaves and weeds.

Self-cleaning teeth

Some chainsaw blades can become jammed with wood and sawdust, limiting their cutting power and requiring consistent cleaning to maintain their usefulness. Self-cleaning chains are designed to force debris out of the way with each pull, making every cut count.

Storage pouch

A pocket chainsaw that includes a pouch provides you with dedicated storage. Some pouches can be attached to your belt like a holster, making it easy to carry and reach your saw.

How much you can expect to spend on a pocket chainsaw

Most pocket chainsaws cost $20-$30. Premium models with rugged leather handles and the highest-quality materials can cost as much as $100.

Pocket chainsaw FAQ

Does a pocket chainsaw require maintenance?

A. Over time, it requires sharpening to maintain its cutting edge. Other than that, give them an occasional inspection to ensure quality and free motion, and clean it after use.

Can I use a pocket chainsaw to cut plastic or metal?

A. Pocket chainsaws are designed to cut wood. Use a hacksaw to cut through metal or plastic.

Are pocket chainsaws dangerous?

A. As with any cutting tool, practice caution to prevent injury. Slipping your hand along the chain can result in a nasty wound, although pocket chainsaws are decidedly safer than hatchets or hacksaws.

What are the best pocket chainsaws to buy?

Top pocket chainsaw

Homyall 24-Inch 33-Teeth Pocket Chainsaw

What you need to know: This chainsaw includes a carrying pouch and is available in two lengths.

What you’ll love: Made from heat-treated industrial steel, it makes quick work of branches and logs. It is available in 24-inch chain length in orange and green or 36-inch chain in camo, with the 36-inch having half as many teeth.

What you should consider: Because it features a large number of teeth, some users find that it gets stuck frequently.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pocket chainsaw for money

Razor Sharp Self Cleaning 25.5-Inch Portable Hand Saw

What you need to know: This budget saw is low on cost but high on durability thanks to its rust-resistant steel alloy chain.

What you’ll love: Available with strap handles in black, green and orange, it’s excellent for cutting small branches. It includes a rugged carrying pouch.

What you should consider: Some users find that it flips easily while being used, leaving the chain’s cutting edge facing the wrong direction and requiring repositioning.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nordic Pocket Saw Survival Chainsaw

What you need to know: For those who demand the best, this premium pocket chainsaw features and carbon-steel construction.

What you’ll love: With a leather pouch, leather handles and with every link of the chain featuring a bi-directional blade, this saw delivers on features and performance. Made in Sweden from carbon steel, it’s built to last a lifetime.

What you should consider: At five times the cost of other saws, this may be too expensive for those who require less from their tools.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

