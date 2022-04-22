Which touchless kitchen faucet is best?

If you have one of those old-fashioned kitchen faucets where you turn the handles to operate it, it might be time to upgrade. There’s nothing wrong with those traditional faucets, but you might be surprised at how convenient a touchless kitchen faucet can be.

Touchless kitchen faucets have motion sensors for turning them on and off. They are convenient, increase productivity and make for a cleaner sink area. The Kohler Simplice Response Touchless Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet is an excellent option because it has a modern look and a pull-down sprayer with several useful features.

What to know before you buy a touchless kitchen faucet

Design

Modern touchless kitchen faucets come in various styles and finishes. Some faucets have a pull-down spray head commonly used for washing produce and cleaning the sink more efficiently. Some faucets have a spout that arches over and straight down into the sink. They’re great for deeper sinks and for filling pots.

In terms of finishes, match your faucet with the rest of the decor and appliances in your kitchen. The most popular finishes include brushed metal, matte and copper brass.

Sensor sensitivity

Touchless kitchen faucets turn on with a simple hand wave, but some motion sensors are more sensitive than others. Overly sensitive sensors can be a nuisance because you may constantly find yourself accidentally turning on the faucet and unnecessarily using water. On the flip side, you don’t want a faucet that has you flailing your arms to turn it on, so use your judgment to determine the proper sensitivity level for you.

Water flow rate

Knowing how the fixture uses water is essential if you’re looking to save on your water bill. The water flow rate is measured in gallons per minute. For perspective, the maximum kitchen faucet flow rate is 2.2 gallons per minute, which is adequate for regular kitchen use.

What to look for in a quality touchless kitchen faucet

Power source

The best touchless kitchen faucets operate using electricity, and although they’re the most convenient, installation is more complicated. Cheaper models use batteries, and although you don’t have to worry about complex installation or a potential hike on your electric bill, you run the risk of running out of power while using your faucet. If you go with a battery-powered faucet, it’s a good idea to check how long the motion sensors will operate before the batteries need replacing.

Hose length and retraction

Most modern kitchen faucets have pull-down spray heads that return to their resting place. The hose length varies from model to model, but an essential feature regarding retraction you should keep an eye out for is a magnetic dock. A magnetic docking system lets the retractable spray head return to its position and secures it in place.

Spray modes

Some kitchen faucets have several spray modes, and each one has a different function. The three main types are stream, spray and blade. Stream is the standard spray mode, and spray is best for hosing down produce and washing dishes. A blade or sweep spray mode is a less common feature but, like a spray setting, helps clean the sink and dishes.

How much you can expect to spend on a touchless kitchen faucet

The cheapest touchless kitchen faucets cost as low as $150, but those with more durable builds and premium features can cost as much as $600.

Touchless kitchen faucet FAQ

How many batteries do battery-powered faucets need?

A. Most battery-powered faucets require four to six AA batteries. However, you can check any given model’s specifications to make sure before purchasing.

Do touchless kitchen faucets have handles?

A. Touchless kitchen faucets still retain a single handle for controlling water flow and temperature if the motion sensors stop working or if it’s simply your preference.

What’s the best touchless kitchen faucet to buy?

Top touchless kitchen faucet

Kohler Simplice Response Touchless Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet

What you need to know: This high-end faucet has a durable build, an elegant look and comes loaded with several convenient features.

What you’ll love: It has a pull-down sprayer with three functions: ring, boost and sweep spray. Additionally, it has a magnetic docking mechanism to secure the spray head when it’s not in use. It is easy to install and features an LED light indicator and a lasting stainless steel finish.

What you should consider: Some customers report that steam from running hot water activates the motion sensor and turns off the faucet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top touchless kitchen faucet for the money

APPASO Touchless Kitchen Faucet

What you need to know: This battery-operated faucet is ideal for anyone working with a budget who wants the same high-end features newer models have.

What you’ll love: You can control the water flow using the handle, but motion sensors can activate it and automatically turn it off after three minutes. It has a multifunctional pull-down spray head featuring a magnetic locking mechanism and three spray modes: stream, spray and pause. The installation process is easy and takes less than half an hour.

What you should consider: Unlike some more expensive models, it runs on batteries. Also, it defaults to stream mode once the faucet is turned off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Moen Arbor Motionsense Two-Sensor Touchless One-Handle Pulldown Kitchen Faucet

What you need to know: This faucet has a sophisticated look and comes with several excellent and convenient features.

What you’ll love: The spot- and fingerprint-resistant finish will make your kitchen and sink area look cleaner. It has dual sensors that you can activate with a gentle hand wave to turn the faucet on and off. The Power Clean technology produces a 50% stronger flow. Additionally, you can install it through one or three holes.

What you should consider: Some customers complain about a delay when using the handle, while others say the motion sensors are too sensitive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

