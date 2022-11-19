A Secret Santa gift exchange means that not only is the gift a surprise to the recipient, the giver is as well. Whether it’s for your office, your friend group or your family, shopping for a Secret Santa gift is a fun way to treat your assigned recipient to something special. Make this yea’â€™s Secret Santa shopping fun, stress-free and affordable with this gift guide, which has something for everyone.
In this article: Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket, Essential Burt’s Bees Gift Set, and Zulay Original Milk Frother
Gifts for coworkers
This black mesh desk caddy can help them start the new year feeling more organized at work or at home. It has six compartments, plus a drawer that’s the perfect size for sticky notes. Nonslip feet keep it from migrating around the desk.
Sold by Amazon
This monthly calendar riffs on swimsuit calendars by depicting squirrels, turtles, and other critters rocking swimwear. It’s handmade in California with watercolor illustrations.
Post-It Cat Pop-Up Cat Note Dispenser
Pair this cute dispenser with another pack of accordion-style Post-It Notes for a cheerful upgrade to their reminders. It’s heavy enough to stay put and easily releases notes.
Sold by Amazon
Perfect for a coworker who breaks the mold, this flexible desk organizer features thick silicone “grass” to hold up papers, pens, and other items. It’s available in teal, dark blue, and gray.
Sold by Staples
Big Boyz Merch Excel Super Shortcuts Mug
Help your coworker avoid spreadsheet stress with this mug, which is printed with more than 60 Excel shortcuts. It’s available in 11-ounce and 15-ounce capacities.
Sold by Etsy
Help a coworker with their work-life balance and resiliency with this deck of prompts. It features 60 suggestions for physical health, mental health, and work relationships to combat burnout.
Sold by Amazon
U Brands Mod Orb 1-Compartment Paper Clip Planter with USB Charging
If they love plants but have a black thumb, they’ll appreciate this cute and space-saving gadget, which features a faux succulent, a small hidden storage compartment, and USB charging for their devices.
Sold by Staples
These popular tumblers keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours. The sliding lid seals magnetically to help protect the temperature. Pick their favorite color from the 10 available choices.
Sold by Amazon
Other top gifts for coworkers
- Upcycled floppy disk notebooks bring new life to old tech
- An upscale monogram mug that’s indisputably theirs
- A retro wooden elephant phone stand designed to hold any phone or tablet
- A mini foam roller to work out wrist and arm tension
- For the office tea connoisseur, a tea ball that doubles as a scoop
- A classic fountain pen for writing in style
- A whimsical ceramic whale planter for air plants or succulents
Gifts for self-care
InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser
This petite diffuser can mist essential oils into their room for up to eight hours. It also serves as a night light. Choose from four wood-finish color choices or a white model that lights up in eight different adjustable colors.
Sold by Amazon
Made with soft, velvety microfleece, this blanket is perfect to wrap up in on the couch. It comes in more than 25 color choices, so you’re sure to find their favorite.
Sold by Amazon
Lovery Coconut Scented Whipped Body Butter
This rich lotion is made with shea butter, jojoba oil, and coconut essential oils. It’s lightly scented and absorbs easily to soothe dry winter skin.
Sold by Macy’s
TonyMoly Head to Toe Superstars Mask Set
Pamper them with a set of five Korean sheet masks: three for face, one for feet, and one for hands. The masks are infused with skin care superstars, including honey for hydration and vitamin-rich avocado.
Sold by Ulta
Silky smooth satin helps protect skin from drying and stretching during sleep. A satin pillowcase can also prevent frizzy hair. Plus, these just feel luxurious. This pillowcase comes in three solid colors and two prints.
Sold by Ulta
The Republic of Tea Get Wellness Stackable Tea Tins
This set of three wellness teas can help boost their immunity and deliver other health benefits. They’re made with organic rooibos, matcha, echinacea, elderberry, and other beneficial herbs.
Sold by Sur La Table
Stems Women’s Heart Cozy Socks
These fuzzy socks feature a charming embroidered gold heart. Theyâ€™re warm yet sweat-wicking so they’re comfortable to wear.
Sold by Macy’s
Essential Burt’s Bees Gift Set
This travel-friendly gift set comes with five skin-soothing products: a classic lip balm, hand salve, lotions for hands and feet, and a body lotion.
Sold by Amazon
This set comes with everything they need for twelve sessions of sheet-masking self-care. The masks are formulated to address everything from dullness and tiredness to clearing and cleansing skin. The set includes a headband and a silicone buffer to massage in mask essence.
Sold by Ulta
Other top self-care deals
- Yoga dice to develop their flow in the comfort of home
- A self-care planner to help them set and meet wellness goals
- A classic buffalo plaid sherpa fleece throw for movie nights or reading
- Fuzzy striped socks for warm, comfy feet
- A disco-inspired bath bomb with a glowing surprise inside
- A quality journal for their thoughts
- This bestselling guide to happiness
- A soothing cream to repair hands and nails by a popular French brand
Gifts for the home
They can transform their daily coffee into a coffee shop-style treat with this easy-to-use milk frother. It also helps mix up hot chocolate, protein shakes and other beverages. It’s available in dozens of colors.
Commemorate a favorite vacation or sports team or highlight their hometown pride with these etched glass double old-fashioned tumblers. Simply enter city and state to order.
The pebbled texture on this generously sized porcelain mug sets it apart from their usual coffee mug. It comes in five different colors, all of which have a white glazed interior. Plus, it’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe.
Sold by Macy’s
Guajolote Prints Sarcastic Cats 4-Pack Notepads
Make their to-do lists and reminders a little more fun with these notepads, which feature a cartoon cat offering the kind of encouragement we expect from our feline friends.
Sold by Etsy
Their drinks will be anything but ordinary with this prismatic ice mold, which produces a faceted two-inch cube. The BPA-free silicone mold has a funneled opening for easy filling.
Sold by Sur La Table
Perfect for a budding movie buff, this poster lets them work through a list of 100 acclaimed movies, from Star Wars to Casablanca. Each square scratches off to reveal movie art underneath.
Sold by Amazon
Schott Zwiesel Whiskey Nosing Glasses
These delicate tasting glasses will be a hit with the whiskey fan in your life. They’re made from an exclusive type of crystal that resists chipping and scratching, and they’re shaped to highlight the aroma of their favorite whiskey.
Sold by Sur La Table
This portable speaker measures about three-and-a-half inches and comes with a carrying handle. With a 65-foot wireless Bluetooth range plus a micro SD slot, they can listen to any kind of music, anywhere.
Sold by Kohl’s
Standing more than five inches tall, this Loch Ness Monster-inspired tea infuser will put a smile on any tea drinker’s face. It’s made from food-grade silicone that’s dishwasher-safe.
Sold by Amazon
Pair these sturdy, old-school popcorn boxes with popcorn kernels to treat them to a movie night in. They’re sold in a pack of six.
Sold by Sur La Table
Backyard Safari Company Grow Gardens: Cocktails
Even if their home bar is fully stocked, they’ll find something new for their cocktails in this herb-growing kit. It includes everything they need to start growing tasty herbs such as Thai basil, lavender, and mint.
Other top gifts for the home
- A shower can holder for enjoying a cold drink in the shower or bath
- A trio of glass bulb vases in a wooden frame for air plants, cut flowers, and more
- Wine-tasting cards to let them enjoy an at-home wine tasting
- For a birdwatcher, a heat-changing mug printed with hidden colorful birds
- A stainless steel double jigger for next-level cocktails
- A mini waffle maker for fun and easy breakfasts
- A lidded silicone ice cube tray that pops out 12 perfect cubes
- Felt cactus coasters that can stack into a clever sculpture
- Three mini acrylic frames for a Polaroid photographer
Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.
Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.
Laura Duerr writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.
Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.