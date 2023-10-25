This e-commerce giant is known for incredible Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

From TVs to furniture to those silly garden gnomes, Amazon truly sells nearly every consumer product you can think of. And if you’re looking to save, this is a great time to shop.

Though Black Friday (Nov. 24) is still several weeks away, it’s a good idea to start browsing deals now, as many of the hottest items are already on sale. At BestReviews, we’ve tested and reviewed thousands of products and covered previous Amazon sales to bring you the very best deals. Below, you’ll find some of our favorites, like the Amazon Fire TV 40-Inch 2-Series HD Smart TV and the Bose Headphones 700, to give you a head start on the savings.

Best Amazon device deals

24% OFF

This 40-inch TV is perfect for bedrooms, living rooms and basements and offers several audio- and video-enhancing features such as HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Audio for an immersive experience and superior picture quality. You can access the best streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu and search for titles with the Alexa voice remote.

Best Amazon electronics deals

21% OFF

If you want headphones with outstanding audio quality and noise-canceling, you won’t be disappointed with these Bose wireless headphones. They have 11 noise-canceling levels, crisp bass and a lightweight band for comfort. The battery lasts up to 20 hours on a full charge, and you can access voice assistants hands-free.

Best Amazon kitchenware deals

5% OFF

Microwave ovens are excellent for reheating food, and the best thing about this one is its inverter technology, which effectively and evenly cooks food. It has a defrosting mode and a keep-warm feature, and the compact design makes it ideal for those with limited countertop space.

Best Amazon vacuum deals

A cordless vacuum cleaner is excellent for cleaning your home without worrying about interference from a pesky wire. This vacuum cleaner lets you clean every area of your home and features a large waste bin, a broad cleaning head and a tool for picking up pet hair.

Best Amazon home decor and furniture deals

$20 OFF COUPON

Relaxing at home never felt so good with this upholstered chaise lounge chair. It’s covered in high-quality linen fabric for a soft feel, and the backrest and armrests are upholstered for superior comfort. It’s built with a solid wood frame and can accommodate up to 400 pounds.

Best Amazon toys and game deals

$40 OFF COUPON

This remote-controlled car has large off-road wheels for fun in rugged terrain and a range of 250 feet. It can go as fast as 40 miles per hour, and the rechargeable battery offers 20 minutes of high-powered usage. Plus, it’s available in 14 stylish color schemes.

Best Amazon beauty deals

50% OFF + 10% OFF COUPON

Hair removal doesn’t have to be painful, thanks to the cooling technology of this hair-removal tool. The refrigeration sheet and flat air outlet allow for safe, direct contact with skin, and users can experience total hair removal after eight weeks of consistent use.

Best Amazon fashion deals

UP TO 37% OFF

This button-down shirt is perfect for warm and cool weather thanks to its lightweight design and soft linen fabric. It offers a relaxed fit for superior comfort, a patch pocket and a slightly tapered waist for a flattering look.

Best Amazon pet deals

Those with dogs suffering from digestive issues may be hard-pressed to find reliable and affordable treatment, making these snacks worth a look as a viable option and tasty treat for your furry companion. These chews promote intestinal health and can help treat diarrhea, gas and upset stomach.

Best Amazon sports and outdoors deals

20% OFF

NFL football is back in full effect, and if you know a young fan, this downfield youth football is an excellent gift. It’s small enough for children to grip and throw and features your favorite NFL team logo and color scheme.

Best Amazon mattress and bedding deals

48% OFF

This soft microfiber comforter has 300 grams of fill and offers the soft feel and comfort of down without any feathers or allergenic elements. Its reversible design lets you switch up the color when you want, and the box-stitch design helps it retain its shape over time.

Do you need a Prime membership?

Unlike other major Amazon sales, the Amazon Black Friday sale is open to everyone. Amazon sales, such as Prime Day and Prime Big Deals Day, are available only to Prime members. The main reason for Black Friday being open to everyone is because Black Friday is a major sale event for all retailers, meaning Amazon doesn’t want to limit shoppers to only Prime members.

How to find the best Amazon Black Friday deals

If you want to optimize your savings during the upcoming Amazon Black Friday sale, you can use a few strategies to find the best deals. For starters, we keep our daily page updated with the hottest deals, and our best Black Friday deals will be consistently updated from now until the end of the event on Cyber Monday (Nov. 27).

We also recommend browsing Amazon’s website daily and signing up for a Prime membership if you don’t have one. It’s not required for the Amazon Black Friday sale, but you’ll get exclusive offers, early access to the best deals and receive an email when the Black Friday sale ad drops.

Black Friday vs. Prime Day

The Amazon Black Friday sale is more popular than Prime Day because it’s open to everyone. However, each one has its strengths in terms of deals. Generally, you’ll accrue more savings shopping on Black Friday than Prime Day, mainly if you focus primarily on items such as toys, home decor and appliances. Prime Day offers better discounts on tech and gadgets, but you’ll also find excellent deals on those items on Black Friday.

How long do Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals last?

The main Amazon Black Friday sale kicks off on Thanksgiving Day and will run through Black Friday. It’s essentially a 48-hour sale, but you can expect to find terrific deals through Cyber Monday. However, it’s worth noting that the best deals are always on Black Friday, so you’ll want to ensure you’re shopping as soon as the sale goes live.

