Some of the most sought-after Black Friday half-priced deals include popular kitchen tools.

Which Black Friday deals are half off or better?

Black Friday is the only time of year you’ll see countless name-brand products sold for less than half their original price. Still, numerous sales from all sorts of retailers are happening simultaneously, so finding the best deals can be tricky. To help you, we’ll be scouting the best half-priced-or-better deals throughout the sales event.

So far this year, we’ve seen half-price deals on Gabbyâ€™s Dollhouse Cakey Kitchen Set, the Ninja Mega Kitchen System, an Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV and more.

Updated: November 27, 8 a.m. PT

Trending deals

Milwaukee 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit: 50% off

This set includes a drill, impact driver, light, ratchet and reciprocating saw. The included batteries are compatible with over 100 Milwaukee tools.

Sold by Home Depot

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: 53% off

The open design of these lightweight earbuds creates a studio-quality sound with a superior bass tone. Active noise cancellation will block out any undesirable background noise and let you enjoy your favorite tunes.

Sold by Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet: 50% off

This tablet has a bright 1080p full HD display and 32 gigabytes of internal storage. Run all your favorite apps such as Netflix, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and more on the fast octa-core processor and 3GB RAM.

Sold by Amazon

Fire 7 Kids Tablet: 50% off

This 7-inch tablet is great for kids ages 3 to 7. A one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ provides access to thousands of apps, books, games and more. Parents can set educational goals, time limits and filter content with the Parental Dashboard. A kid-proof case protects against drops.

Sold by Amazon

JBL Tune True Wireless In-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones: 50% off

Get renowned JBL sound quality from these true wireless headphones designed with 10mm drivers. Two microphones and Active Noise Cancelling technology filter out unwanted sounds while Ambient Aware allows you to tune into your surroundings when needed.

Sold by Amazon

Echo 4th Gen: 50% off

This popular smart speaker offers rich, premium sound for any room of your home. It also serves as a smart home hub, so you can use voice commands to control smart devices around the house.

Sold by Amazon

Best deals on toys, games and other things kids will love

Mr. Potato Head Super Spud: 50% off

This features two small Potato Head bodies and numerous accessories that all fit into a larger Mr. Potato Head case. It’s fun for kids 2 years and older.

Sold by Kohl’s

Poolmaster Classic Pro Rebounder Poolside Basketball Game: 58% off

This poolside basketball game provides hours of entertainment while staying cool in the pool. Made of durable materials and designed to sit on the deck of aboveground or in-ground pools, the backboard remains stable with a base filled with sand or water.

Sold by Amazon

Gabbyâ€™s Dollhouse Cakey Kitchen Set: 50% off

This toy based on the popular Netflix series is sure to fuel hours of pretend play. It comes with several kitchen-themed accessories. It’s surprisingly easy to put together.

Sold by Amazon

PicassoTiles 60-Piece Set: 56% off

Your child can use these versatile building blocks to build animals, buildings and anything else they can imagine. The pieces come in eight colors. The tiles feature strong magnets that keep the pieces together.

Sold by Amazon

Hasbro Gaming Bulls-Eye Ball Game: 50% off

This exciting tabletop game can bring the fun of an arcade into the home. When kids bounce the balls onto the target, they can earn a high score that triggers lights and sounds.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals on kid-centric products

Best deals on appliances, home and kitchen products

Ninja Mega Kitchen System: 50% off

This includes a 72-ounce blender, a 64-ounce mixing bowl that can be used as a food processor and two 16-ounce blender cups. It comes with four blades, including a six-blade assembly and a four-blade assembly.

Sold by Best Buy

Â

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker: 50% off

This includes an iced coffee maker, a coffee scoop, a reusable filter and a tumbler. It’s straightforward and affordable.

Sold by Amazon

Â

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro: 50% off

This durable sous vide cooker can be controlled via a smartphone app. It’s easy to use and produces consistent results.

Sold by Amazon

All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Hard Anodized Cookware Set: ADD TO WISHLIST

These durable pans are dishwasher-safe. Many were impressed with the build quality. This set includes three pans and two lids.

Sold by Amazon

Villeroy And Boch Artesano Hot Beverages Tumbler: 50% off

This set includes two cups that feature stylish, understated designs. It makes a perfect gift for new homeowners.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart Compact Kitchen Central Food Processor and Blender: 50% off

This convenient appliance can serve as a food processor or blender, depending on your needs. It takes up minimal counter space and offers three speeds to work for any recipe.

Sold by Bed, Bath and Beyond

Braun Multiserve Coffee Machine: 53% off

This deluxe coffee machine allows you to make your coffee just the way you like it with the ExactBrew System. It can make a full pot in less than 8 minutes and can also make pod-free single cups.

Sold by Amazon

Other top home-and-kitchen deals

Best deals on tools, lawncare and home-improvement products

Werner 8-Foot Fiberglass Step Ladder: 55% off

This features slip-proof steps and pinch-proof spreaders. It’s much lighter than most metal ladders.

Sold by Home Depot

Vacmaster Wet-And-Dry Shop Vacuum: 51% off

This versatile tool can be used as a wet vacuum, dry vacuum or handheld blower. It has numerous accessories, including extension wands, a crevice tool and a blower adapter.

Sold by Amazon

Husky Mechanics Tool Set: 50% off

This 270-piece set includes three ratchets, 10 wrenches, 91 sockets and 136 other tools. It has three drawers to keep the tools organized and three trays to use while you work.

Sold by Home Depot

Delta Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet: 51% off

You can pull this faucet down to wash your dishes and snap it back into place when you’re done. It features a magnetic locking system to keep the faucet in place.

Sold by Amazon

Gorilla Ladders 18-Foot Aluminum Multi-Position Ladder: 55% off

This latches into 20 positions, and each side can be adjusted to different heights. It can hold up to 300 pounds and has a limited lifetime warranty.

Sold by Home Depot

Â

Other top deals on tools, lawncare and home-improvement products

Best home and furniture deals

Bush Furniture Broadview Six-Cube Storage Bookcase: 58% off

This engineered wood bookcase includes all the pieces and hardware needed to set it up. It’s sturdy and easy to assemble.

Sold by Amazon

Â

Hailee Two-Piece Leather Chaise Sectional: 56% off

It’s sturdy, and the cushions are firm. It’s surprisingly easy to assemble and is made with high-quality leather.

Sold by Wayfair

Furinno Luder 5-Cube Open Shelf: 54% off

This composite-wood shelf can be assembled quickly without tools. It can be used vertically or horizontally and comes in six colors.

Sold by Amazon

Eufy by Anker, RoboVac X8 Hybrid: 51% off

The laser navigation system helps this vacuum navigate without running into obstacles. You can use the companion smartphone app to save cleaning maps. It does an excellent job of picking up pet hair.

Sold by Amazon

INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: 78% off

This can clean carpets and hardwood floors with the same brush head. It’s lightweight and lasts around 45 minutes on a single charge. It’s an ideal vacuum for apartments and houses with stairs.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals on decor and furniture

Best deals on everything else

Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV: 53% off

This TV is compatible with numerous streaming apps and can be controlled via Alexa voice commands. It’s compatible with various smart home devices, so you can use it to control your lights, monitor your video doorbell and more.

Sold by Amazon

Echo Auto (1st Gen): 70% off

This compact device can be mounted on your car’s vent, letting you make calls, play music and more using voice commands. The mic-off button is an easy way to protect your privacy.

Sold by Amazon

JBL Tune True-Wireless Earbuds: 50% off

The included case charges these earbuds wirelessly. These feature an interesting translucent orange design.

Sold by Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: 50% off

The compact design makes it an ideal streaming device for most homes. It’s compatible with Alexa voice commands. You can access Hulu, Netflix and most other streaming services.

Sold by Amazon

Isner Mile 4-Pack Beard Oil Set: 50% off

This set features sandalwood, cedar, sweet orange and sage scents. These oils make your beard feel healthy and soft, and they make excellent stocking stuffers.

Sold by Amazon

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: 60% off

This super-fast gaming mouse is 25% faster than similar wireless mice. It offers 11 programmable buttons and up to 100 hours of battery life, making it perfect for the gamer on your holiday shopping list.

Sold by Amazon

QRxLabs Glycolic Acid 20% Resurfacing Pads for Face and Body: 50% off

These anti-aging resurfacing pads are saturated with a solution of 20% pure glycolic acid to exfoliate and smooth the skin. They also contain vitamins B5, C and E, plus green tea and calendula extracts.

Sold by Amazon

Google Nest Mini 2nd Generation: 59% off

This smart speaker offers big, rich sound from streaming services like Spotify, YouTube Music and more. It can also control smart home devices and features a compact design that blends in with the rest of your decor.

Sold by Target

Other top deals on everything else

Keep up with the best holiday deals with BestReviews.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign upâ€¯hereâ€¯to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.