Few things are better than saving big money on products and services, making gift cards one of the hottest items of October Prime Day. However, if you’re not yet a Prime member, we strongly urge you to sign up before the big sale kicks off on October 10 and 11. Prime members can access Lightning Deals, promotional credit offers and instant savings with up to 20% off select specialty brands.

Over 30 brands will participate, including DoorDash, Panera Bread, Old Navy and many others that have been on sale before and will likely be again. We’ll keep you posted on the best gift card deals throughout the October Prime Day sale, so keep an eye on this page.

Best Prime Day gift cards

Giving Good Feeding America Gift Card

With this card, you’ll get a $50 discount at six restaurants, and Feeding America will get a portion as a donation for feeding families in need. Plus, the code GIVING provides a $10 bounceback credit when you buy a $50 Giving Good gift card.

Grubhub Gift Card

Grubhub fees can be a drag, but you can save $10 with code GRUB23 when you spend $50 or more on Grubhub gift cards, making this an excellent way to save on takeout orders instantly.

DoorDash Gift Card

DoorDash is offering similar savings with its gift card. Using the code DASH23, you can get a $20 credit within three days on a purchase of $100 or more and save on delivery.

Uber Gift Card

If you often forego driving in favor of using the popular ride-share service, this gift card offers excellent savings. With the code UBER, you’ll get $10 in bounceback credits when you spend $50 or more.

