Which burgundy dress shirt is best?

Burgundy is a beautiful color that looks good on anyone. It can be worn to casual events as well as professional or even black-tie ones. However, there’s more to a good dress shirt than just the color. It needs to fit appropriately and, preferably, comfortably. You also need to make sure that the color doesn’t have too much brown or purple.

The best burgundy dress shirt is the Zeroyaa Long Sleeve Dress Shirt. The color is rich, and the shirt is easy to care for.

What to know before you buy a burgundy dress shirt

Size and fit

Dress shirts use sizing and fit to better help you find the shirt that suits your body.

Size is typically split between neck circumference and sleeve length, and the length from collar to bottom is occasionally considered as well. A properly fitted neck should have space for two of your fingers, the sleeves should end just past the wrist and the length should end just above the back pockets when untucked.

is typically split between neck circumference and sleeve length, and the length from collar to bottom is occasionally considered as well. A properly fitted neck should have space for two of your fingers, the sleeves should end just past the wrist and the length should end just above the back pockets when untucked. Fit is split into three categories: regular, slim and full. Slim and full rest tighter and looser around the chest than regular fit, respectively. The correct fit should be just tight enough that the buttons are taut without being pulled apart.

Cuffs

Dress shirts typically have one of three cuff types.

French cuffs have no buttons, requiring cuff links to hold the fabric together. They aren’t strictly for formal occasions, but they might be too much for casual events.

cuffs have no buttons, requiring cuff links to hold the fabric together. They aren’t strictly for formal occasions, but they might be too much for casual events. Barrel cuffs do have buttons. Most have two for some adjustability, but others may have three or only one.

cuffs do have buttons. Most have two for some adjustability, but others may have three or only one. Convertible cuffs have buttons but can just as easily be held together by cufflinks. However, they’re uncommon.

Pocket

Some dress shirts have a pocket over the left breast. Generally speaking, this is considered a more casual look than wearing a shirt without a pocket. However, if you pair it with a suit jacket or a vest, no one will know, and you can confidently wear it to classier events.

What to look for in a quality burgundy dress shirt

Material

Most burgundy dress shirts are made entirely of cotton, though some mix in synthetic fibers to keep costs down. For those shirts that mix cotton and synthetic fibers, you want to make sure that cotton is still the majority material — if percentages are given, it should be at least 60%. The reason is that too much synthetic material can halt cotton’s breathability — increasing how much you sweat — and make it feel much less soft.

Color

Burgundy is a dark red with hints of brown and purple that takes its name from the wines produced in Burgundy, France. For this reason, you often find shirts labeled as wine red instead of burgundy.

Lesser burgundy colors have too much brown or purple mixed in, making them look closer to maroon or magenta respectively. This can greatly affect how your shirt pairs with your accessories and suits. Make sure the listed image is identical to the product by double-checking user reviews before purchasing.

How much you can expect to spend on a burgundy dress shirt

Burgundy dress shirts can cost as little as $15 or as much as several hundred dollars. Most cost less than $50, but you’ll likely need to spend $50-$100 for a better-quality shirt. The best shirts start at $100, and prices rise exponentially with higher-quality materials and branding.

Burgundy dress shirt FAQ

What colors pair well with burgundy?

A. Burgundy pairs well with black, white and most shades of gray. It also pairs well with most shades of yellow and some shades of blue and green. Many shades of its source colors — red, brown and purple — also pair well with it.

How do I care for a burgundy dress shirt?

A. That mostly depends on its material. Most are machine-washable, though you need to double-check the tags to find out what water temperatures and spin cycles won’t damage it.

What’s the best burgundy dress shirt to buy?

Top burgundy dress shirt

Zeroyaa Long Sleeve Dress Shirt

What you need to know: It’s a perfect all-around dress shirt.

What you’ll love: It’s made of a breathable, soft micro-twilled cotton-polyester mix that’s machine-washable. It’s available in six sizes, including 3XL. It has a front pocket that’s perfect for casual events, and the cuffs have two buttons to better fit your wrists.

What you should consider: A few consumers were unhappy with how long the shirt is in the back and said it bunches up too much as you go about your day.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top burgundy dress shirt for the money

Milano Moda Long Sleeve Dress Shirt Bundle

What you need to know: This bundle offers a complete look for a great price.

What you’ll love: The bundle includes the shirt and a color-matching tie and handkerchief. It’s machine-washable, and many consumers noted that the color matches the listed image perfectly. It’s available in neck sizes of 15 to 21.5 inches and sleeve lengths of 34 to 37 inches.

What you should consider: Some customers had problems finding a size that fits appropriately. Others reported several loose threads and spots that appeared after washing the shirt.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Calvin Klein Slim Fit Dress Shirt

What you need to know: You can show off a little with this branded shirt.

What you’ll love: It’s made of imported cotton that wicks moisture away from the body, machine-washable and wrinkle-resistant. The pointed collar helps lengthen the face and leaves ample room for many types of tie knots, though it looks just as good without a tie.

What you should consider: It’s pricey, and several purchasers reported that the shirt is not as slim as it’s supposed to be. Others reported rare instances of spots forming after being washed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.