What are the 12 most popular Ouai products on Sephora?

If you love luxury skin care products but you’re no fan of the price tag, Ouai might be the brand you’re looking for. This new brand, now available at Sephora, offers high-end formulas for a reasonable price without compromising on quality or results.

Besides skin care products, Ouai has a robust collection of hair, fragrance and candle offerings. The brand, founded by celebrity stylist Jen Atkins, takes a consumer-first approach to deliver the formulas you’re looking for, whether it’s deeply nourishing hand cream or a restorative hair conditioner.

What products does Ouai offer?

Hair care. Ouai offers shampoo and conditioner, including specialty formulas for stressed, curling or fine hair. There are a wide variety of leave-in conditioners and treatments, ranging from wave sprays to oils, which are well-received for their lightweight formulas. Ouai also has a daily hair supplement for thinning hair that’s formulated with biotin, amino acids, vitamin C and ashwagandha.

Ouai has a full line of bath and body products, from moisturizing hand washes to luxurious whipped body creams. They currently have two body cleansers, both of which are gentle, non-stripping formulas with light fragrances. The collection also includes one of Ouai’s most unique products, a scalp and body scrub, which is suitable for all skin and hair types. Fragrance. Ouai’s fragrance collection draws inspiration from fashion capitals around the world. Ouai Rue de St. Honore Eau de Parfum, for instance, is a Parisian-themed scent that features violet, gardenia and white musk notes. Select fragrances are available in travel and full-size varieties, including Melrose Place and North Bondi.

Ouai’s fragrance collection draws inspiration from fashion capitals around the world. Ouai Rue de St. Honore Eau de Parfum, for instance, is a Parisian-themed scent that features violet, gardenia and white musk notes. Select fragrances are available in travel and full-size varieties, including Melrose Place and North Bondi. Candles. Many of Oaui’s products tap into aromatherapy, and their candles are no exception. They’re made with a premium coconut and soy wax blend and offer a clean burn for up to 55 hours. The candles are packaged in reusable vessels, which contributes to Ouai’s overarching sustainability initiatives.

Is Ouai sustainable?

Ouai strives to manufacture eco-conscious products by minimizing their carbon footprint. The full-size bottles are refillable with Ouai’s 32-ounce refill pouches, which are made with 60% less plastic. Ouai also offers a refillable travel bottle kit that includes three squeeze bottles, two tubs and a TSA-approved transparent travel case.

How much you can expect to spend on Ouai products

Ouai travel varieties cost $12-$24, whereas most full-size products fall in the $28-$48 range. The most expensive Ouai products are the fragrances and refillable pouches, which run as high as $56.

What are the best Ouai products you can get at Sephora?

Ouai Scalp & Body Scrub

The Scalp & Body Scrub is a powerful all-in-one formula that gently exfoliates without stripping away skin’s natural moisture. Besides skin care benefits, the scrub delivers an aromatherapy experience with an intoxicating rose fragrance.

Ouai Detangling and Frizz Fighting Leave-In Conditioner

A lightweight option, this leave-in conditioner offers maximum heat protection without weighing down hair. It’s suitable for all hair types, including fine hair. The conditioner is also a detangler that prevents snags during blowouts.

Ouai Detox Shampoo

Tired, damaged hair benefits from a detox every now and then, and this clarifying Ouai shampoo is a top choice. Apple cider vinegar delivers a deep cleansing experience that lifts product buildup and dirt, making it popular among those who use styling products.

Ouai Treatment Mask for Fine to Medium Hair

If you’re looking for a new hair mask, this rich formula is a popular once-a-week treatment. It contains shea butter, which softens over-processed hair and leaves it soft. The mask also has hydrolyzed keratin to prevent breakage and split ends.

Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray

It’s easy to get natural-looking volume with this texturizing spray. Not only does it offer light hold, it adds volume without creating frizz or flyaways. The spray contains volcanic minerals that absorb excess oil, which keeps hair looking fresher longer.

Ouai Melrose Place Body Cream

A perennial favorite, Melrose Place is a deeply hydrating body cream with a luxurious whipped texture. Thanks to squalene and coconut oil, the cream is particularly effective at softening dry, rough skin and leaves it with a radiant finish.

Ouai Mini Super Dry Shampoo

When you need to refresh hair or revive a style on the go, this travel-friendly dry shampoo gets the job done. The absorbent formula is infused with rice starch and volcanic minerals and removes excess oil at the roots to leave hair clean and shiny.

Ouai Hand Wash

Keep hands soft and smooth with this exfoliating hand wash. It contains tiny jojoba esters that slough away dry, dead skin. The gentle, non-stripping formula is infused with replenishing ingredients, such as avocado, rosehip and jojoba oils.

Ouai Dean Street Eau de Parfum

Indulge in a new signature perfume with Dean Street, a vegan fragrance that features a fruity floral profile with lemon, mandarin and grapefruit top notes. Not only is the bottle attractive for display, it has a magnetic top so it never gets lost.

Ouai Curl Cream

This defining curl cream hydrates curls and leaves them soft and frizz-free. It’s infused with coconut and babassu oil, both of which boost shine. It’s one of the cleaner curl creams on the market because it’s made without silicones and synthetic fragrances.

Ouai Body Cleanser

Ouai’s Body Cleanser offers a nourishing formula that soothes dry skin with moisturizing ingredients. Rosehip oil, packed with antioxidants, brightens the skin, while jojoba oil delivers pore-penetrating hydration. The formula is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive.

Ouai Hair Oil

If managing frizz is a top concern, this lightweight oil is an ideal daily solution. The multitasking formula also offers heat and UV damage, both of which may contribute to frizz and other damage. Best of all, it doesn’t take more than a couple sprays to cover your whole head.

