Which popular concealer at Sephora is best?

Concealers can help add to a look by making a face look more refreshed and relaxed. There are tons of product options when it comes to considering a concealer that’s right for you. The various brands make an effort to separate their products from the rest of the market so take a moment to see what makes some of the most popular products at Sephora so special. If you have sensitive skin, consider talking to your doctor or dermatologist before deciding on a product. Find the most popular concealer at Sephora and proudly add it to your makeup bag.

What is concealer?

Concealer is a product that works to improve the color of skin on areas of worry, such as on red marks or dark circles. The product works to restore the natural look of the skin and tends to be lighter in nature than foundation.

The product is not to be confused with foundation, which may seem at times to do a similar job. Foundation is intended to be the base of most other beauty products and although it does help to hide and smooth some areas of concern, it is not the same as concealer. That’s why concealers usually go after foundation when applying makeup.

How can I find my perfect shade?

Sephora makes finding your perfect concealer shade easy. Ask for assistance at a store location and someone will work with you to find the perfect color to match your skin, as well as address any personal areas of concern, like dryness or blemishes. Try to go to a store during hours with less foot traffic in order to have the ideal shade-matching experience.

Are there different types of coverage levels?

Yes. Concealer comes with different formula options in order to offer different levels of coverage. Generally the largest amount of coverage is considered to be called full coverage.

Most popular liquid concealers at Sephora

Concealers come in a wide variety of forms and one of the most popular is called liquid. Liquid concealers work well to cover color blemishes and tend to be more popular than other types of concealers. In a pinch, you can sometimes get away with using liquid concealer like foundation.

Most popular liquid concealers at Sephora

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer

The vegan concealer includes both standard and miniature options with a relatively even amount of shades that are available in both size options. It is a medium-coverage concealer that’s intended to look relatively natural and can be worn for an extended period of time. The concealer comes in a liquid form and works best with a wide range of skin types from normal to oily.

Sold by Sephora

Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Concealer

This vegan concealer offers full coverage in order to more fully hide areas of concern. The concealer comes in a wide range of shades that help with a natural finish. This specific concealer is multi-purposed and can even be used for other purposes, such as contouring and highlighting selected areas of the face.

Sold by Sephora

Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer

The natural-looking concealer comes in over 20 different shades. It comes in a full-coverage formula that can be worn for around a full day if needed. It’s long-lasting and even helps moisturize the skin during the course of its use.

Sold by Sephora

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Full Coverage Concealer

The concealer comes in a matte finish and offers a wide range of five different intensity levels. This item helps to provide full coverage and can last for hours while it combats areas of concern such as dark circles. It can also be used for a multitude of additional options, such as contouring and highlighting.

Sold by Sephora

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer

The medium-coverage concealer comes with over 20 different shades that are available in a natural finish. The vegan concealer helps to brighten the color of the face and comes without parabens. The concealer can be used on a wide range of skin types, such as dry and combination.

Sold by Sephora

Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer and Daytime Eye Cream

The concealer comes in both a radiant finish and a natural finish. The cream formula includes helpful ingredients like caffeine in order to fight skin concerns such as puffy skin. It is both vegan and cruelty-free.

Sold by Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Concealer

This concealer comes in a natural finish that even offers medium coverage. It offers a helpful amount of coverage in order to better cover areas of concern, such as dark spots and dark circles. The concealer is cruelty-free and also vegan, so it’s ideal for most animal lovers.

Sold by Sephora

Most popular cream concealers at Sephora

Cream concealers are generally much thicker than liquid concealers. The thicker consistency often makes it easier for cream foundations to hide more extensive blemishes, such as dark circles and red marks or even slight indents on the face.

Most popular cream concealers at Sephora

NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer

The vegan concealer is full coverage and comes in a matte finish. This concealer manages to look natural and works with normal to oily skin. It comes with ingredients such as peptides and health-inspired additions, such as Vitamin A and Vitamin C to help boost the overall health and vitality of the skin.

Sold by Sephora

Most popular stick concealers at Sephora

A stick concealer is an ideal option for applying makeup on-the-go or when simply needing a quick touch-up. Keep in mind that both stick and cream concealers are more susceptible to increased heat, so try to keep them out of warm areas like hot cars in order to help preserve their structural integrity.

Most popular stick concealer at Sephora

FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick

The vegan, medium-coverage matte stick comes in about five different options. It includes a formula that is free from harmful additives, such as parabens, and it also avoids gluten, which makes it a more friendly option for people with Celiac and an aversion to placing gluten near their lips. The concealer moves from cream to powder once it’s properly blended and warmed on the skin.

Sold by Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Camille Cabrera writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.