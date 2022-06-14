Which Tom Ford makeup is best?

If you want to invest in high-end makeup, Tom Ford has some of the most well-received products on the market. Whether you’re looking for colorful eye shadows or a foundation in the ideal shade, Tom Ford is sure to have what you need and then some.

Tom Ford’s beauty collection includes award-winning products for everyone, and many consider their coveted shades and formulas to be the best money can buy. For example, the Tom Ford Traceless Soft Matte Foundation remains a perennial favorite due to its natural finish and nourishing formula.

What to know before you buy Tom Ford makeup

Types of Tom Ford makeup

Tom Ford has an ever-growing makeup collection that includes products for the face, lips and eyes. It also includes a handful of men’s beauty products, consisting of concealer, brow gel and lip balm.

This high-end beauty brand is known for its broad range of unique formulas, which has five foundation varieties and more than a dozen lip colors. Tom Ford is no stranger to shade variety, either. It offers some of the most inclusive shade ranges on the market for foundation, concealer and eyeshadow. All things considered, there’s at least one formula or shade for everyone in the Tom Ford collection.

What to buy with Tom Ford makeup

Because Tom Ford makeup has high-quality formulas, you’ll likely want to invest in premium brushes and tools, as well.

Tom Ford makeup brushes cost as much as $70 apiece. While they are well worth the investment, it’s not within everyone’s budget. But you can still find a quality set of makeup brushes to optimize your application. Opt for natural-bristle brushes especially when you’re applying powder products, such as eyeshadow. Synthetic bristles are best for cream and liquid products, like foundation.

To get better makeup application results, try using a lighted makeup mirror. These mirrors often have more than one illumination level, which allows you to apply makeup based on expected lighting conditions, such as daylight or flash photography.

What to look for in a quality Tom Ford makeup

Shade variety

As mentioned, Tom Ford beauty products come with extensive shade ranges, making the collection accessible and inclusive. For example, the Traceless Soft Matte and Shade and Illuminate Soft Radiance foundations both come in 40 shades. Tom Ford’s classic Lip Color, a classic bullet lipstick, comes in over 35 shades from light pink to deep red. The ever-popular Tom Ford quad eyeshadows come in almost a dozen varieties. Many Tom Ford products indicate their undertones as well, which helps you identify the most flattering shades.

Long wear times

Most Tom Ford products have long wear times, averaging approximately eight hours. Certain products, such as the Emotionproof Mascara, are waterproof and won’t run when exposed to moisture, humidity, sweat or tears. Other Tom Ford products are full-coverage, such as foundations and concealers. Full-coverage formulas typically offer longer wear times than light- or medium-coverage formulas.

Clean formulas

When you take a look at the ingredients list, you’ll discover that many of Tom Ford’s products forgo harsh ingredients like parabens, formaldehyde, sulfates, SLES, mineral oil and gluten. They also contain nourishing plant-based ingredients, such as Murumuru butter, seed extracts or chamomilla flower oil. Some Tom Ford products are also non-comedogenic, which won’t clog your pores.

How much you can expect to spend on Tom Ford makeup

Tom Ford makeup varies in cost depending on the product type and size. Lip colors, mascaras and eyeliners start at around $50. Most face products cost $70-$100. Tom Ford gift sets run between $80-$200.

Tom Ford makeup FAQ

What does buildable color mean?

A. Buildable color means you can wear the makeup in single or multiple layers, depending on what you want in coverage and color intensity. For instance, you can build lipstick color with more than one coat. Medium coverage requires fewer coats, but it will have less color intensity. Full coverage calls for more coats to achieve complete opacity and bold color.

How do I remove Tom Ford eye makeup?

A. Because Tom Ford eye makeup has long-wearing or waterproof formulas, you’ll need a waterproof makeup remover to take them off. Some individuals use liquid makeup removers, while others prefer cleansing balms or oils to dissolve it. Regardless, always follow up with a gentle facial cleanser that is safe to use around the eyes.

What’s the best Tom Ford makeup to buy?

Top Tom Ford makeup

Tom Ford Traceless Soft Matte Foundation

What you need to know: This best-selling formula offers medium to full coverage and creates a soft blurring effect, leaving skin looking nearly flawless.

What you’ll love: The foundation comes in an inclusive range of more than 40 shades. It’s a nourishing, hydrating formula infused with vitamins C, E, caffeine and hyaluronic acid. The foundation is long-wearing and won’t budge if you sweat.

What you should consider: It gives skin somewhat of a glow, which some wearers don’t like. You can easily tone this down with translucent powder.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Macy’s

Top Tom Ford makeup for the money

Tom Ford Lip Color Lipstick

What you need to know: This Tom Ford lipstick features a luxurious formula with fade-resistant color that lasts up to eight hours.

What you’ll love: It’s non-drying and contains softening ingredients like Murumuru butter and soja seed extract. It has a creamy, easy-to-apply texture that is fade-resistant and comes in a broad range of shades.

What you should consider: Some wearers didn’t feel the lipstick was very moisturizing.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Tom Ford Eye Color Quad Eyeshadow

What you need to know: If you want a well-coordinated palette with high-impact color, this Tom Ford quad is the top choice.

What you’ll love: Each quad features a combination of blendable finishes. The compact includes two dual-tipped applicators for easy touch-ups on the go. The eyeshadows don’t use harsh ingredients, making them popular among those with sensitive skin.

What you should consider: A few people felt the newer formulas weren’t as high-quality as previous Tom Ford quads.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Macy’s

