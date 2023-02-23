Vanilla perfumes are an excellent choice for winter. Here are the 10 best

A vanilla perfume is an excellent winter fragrance. It can be sensual and sweet but also intense, so it can permeate through layers of clothing.

Vanilla is a fantastic scent to wear underneath thick sweaters or coats, but as with all scents, there are many variations of vanilla perfumes, each with its own blend of notes.

In this article: Victoria’s Secret Fragrance Mist Collection, Comptoir Sud Pacifique Vanille Extreme Eau de Toilette and Philosophy Fresh Cream Eau de Toilette.

What is a winter perfume?

A winter perfume can technically be worn year-round, but is best when the weather is cold and drab. High body temperatures, most common during summer, make fragrances evaporate faster. That means winter perfumes, which typically have warmer, heavier notes, will smell overbearing if worn on a hot summer day or night.

Summer vs. winter perfume

Summer perfumes are usually formulated with light florals and citrus notes. Winter fragrances are sweeter and can have heavier base notes since they won’t evaporate as quickly. Vanilla perfumes are among the most popular winter fragrances and are excellent picks for those who don’t mind wearing a heavy yet sweet scent.

Notes

Perfume consists of a blend of ingredients that make up notes, which can be categorized into top, heart and base notes.

Top notes are the first things you smell when spraying perfume, and you can only smell them for a short time.

are the first things you smell when spraying perfume, and you can only smell them for a short time. Heart notes are what you can smell approximately 10 to 30 minutes after applying perfume and can last up to a few hours.

are what you can smell approximately 10 to 30 minutes after applying perfume and can last up to a few hours. Base notes are the most crucial consideration when buying a winter fragrance since they are the notes that linger the most and permeate through clothing layers.

Vanilla perfume variations

As with all fragrances, not all vanilla perfumes are made equal. It depends on which one you prefer and which blends the best with your natural scent. A vanilla perfume can have a creamy, sweet or spicy undertone. However, keep in mind that the best vanilla perfumes to wear in the winter have prominent woody or spicy notes.

Best vanilla perfumes

Dior Addict Eau de Parfum

This perfume comes in an elegant, sleek bottle and offers a vibrant aroma that captivates those nearby, thanks to its expertly blended notes of silk tree flower, night queen flower and luscious bourbon vanilla. Other prominent notes include tonka bean, sandalwood and orange blossom.

Sold by Sephora

Victoria’s Secret Fragrance Mist Collection

This gift set features four mini spray bottles of popular Victoria’s Secret perfumes, including Love Spell, Pure Seduction, Velvet Petals and Bare Vanilla, a gourmand-style fragrance that evokes whipped vanilla and soft cashmere. It’s an excellent variety pack and holiday gift for vanilla perfume lovers.

Sold by Amazon

Comptoir Sud Pacifique Vanille Extreme Eau de Toilette

This perfume is a customer favorite because of its rich composition and affordable price. Its top notes feature a combination of vanilla sugar and heliotrope, and the heart and base notes consist of blended milk and vanilla pod.

Sold by Amazon

Philosophy Fresh Cream Eau de Toilette

This fragrance can be worn by itself, but is also light enough to wear with other Fresh Cream products. The top notes feature whipped cream, the heart notes have soft butter cream and the bottom notes have a light finish of tonka bean.

Sold by Amazon

Juliette Has a Gun Vanilla Vibes

This fresh floral fragrance is sensual and accentuated by body warmth. Its key notes include sea salt, natural vanilla and sandalwood, giving it a scent that’s not overly sweet but is strong enough to capture the attention of those around you.

Sold by Sephora

Lavanila Pure Vanilla The Healthy Fragrance

This vanilla fragrance is perfect for those with sensitive skin who want to smell good without irritation. It is gentle and consists of a blend of pleasant notes, including pure Madagascan vanilla, creamy tonka bean and a soft heliotrope blend for a seductive aroma.

Sold by Amazon

Kayali Vanilla 28

This perfume features a blend of creamy jasmine and rich Madagascan vanilla orchid for a refined scent with a perfect balance of sweet and warm. Other prominent notes include tonka absolute and amber woods with notes of musk, amber, patchouli and brown sugar.

Sold by Sephora

Ellis Brooklyn Vanilla Milk Eau de Parfum

This perfume contains two types of vanilla extracts and other high-grade botanicals, including cocoa shell, milk accord and rich amaryllis for a warm scent. Its bottom notes include sandalwood, musk and benzoin resinoid, giving it a smooth wood base.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

The 7 Virtues Vanilla Woods Eau de Parfum

Those looking for a warm, spicy fragrance will appreciate the subtle notes in this sweet perfume. It is made with organic Madagascan vanilla and features pleasant hints of fresh pear, caramel, warm amber and a rose heart note.

Sold by Sephora

Cremo Spice & Black Vanilla Eau de Toilette

This fragrance has a powerful blend of dark woods and tobacco for a long-lasting, complex scent that unravels with several levels of notes. It’s infused with top notes of black vanilla and spices for a pleasant masculine aroma.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.