Which lip gloss sets at Ulta are best?

Lip gloss does more than give your lips a bit more shine and color. Whether shimmery or matte, liquid or balm, colored or clear, lip gloss is a makeup essential that no cosmetic bag is complete without. Ulta Beauty is a company with a selection of over 200 lip glosses, drugstore and high-end quality, and finding the perfect choice takes careful contemplation.

Kylie Cosmetics High Gloss Trio is a celebrity-branded product at Ulta Beauty that promises hydrated lips in three beautiful colors. Out of all the lip gloss sets displayed at Ulta, this collection is the hardest to pass up with its lasting shine and creamy ingredients.

What to know before you buy a lip gloss set at Ulta

What is Ulta?

Ulta Beauty, Inc. is an American cosmetics and beauty store that sells both drugstore and designer brand makeup, including its own formulas. Sales and coupons are in constant circulation both online and in-store.

Find your color

Choosing a lip gloss is an experimental process, and no single color looks the same on everyone. Usually, people with darker skin tones lean toward gold-hued lip glosses, while people with pale skin aim for bright reds and pinks. Medium skin tones are typically complemented by natural shades.

If you’re interested in gloss but don’t feel up to trying new colors, there are always clear glosses that keep your natural lip color and make your lips pop.

Gloss formula

The main ingredients of lip gloss are wax and emollients, or oils. The oil-to-wax ratio is what separates lip gloss from lipstick — lip gloss has more oil in its formula, while lipstick has more wax. Other ingredients are pigments for color and antioxidants for moisturizing. Some lip glosses even contain mild anesthetics.

Other uses

Cosmetically, lip gloss can make lips appear fuller and younger. Glittery lip gloss can be used as a substitute for highlighter (a brightening skin product applied to the cheekbones), while colored gloss can be used with lipstick, liner or stain for a shinier look. You can also use lip gloss for unconventional purposes, such as applying it as eyebrow gel or moisturizing your fingernails.

Medicated gloss can encourage the healing of chapped lips, and SPF gloss can protect you from sun-caused aging and burns.

What to look for in a quality lip gloss set at Ulta

Natural ingredients

As with most makeup products, you should lean toward products with more natural ingredients. Shea butter and coconut butter are common ingredients that keep your skin hydrated and chemical-free. Avoid glosses with menthol, camphor, phenol or any other alcohol; these can remove outer layers of skin and dry out your lips.

Be on the lookout for vegan and cruelty-free products, which are usually the mark of a more ethical cosmetics brand.

No synthetic/artificial fragrances

Some natural glosses have a light pleasant scent, but you should avoid deliberately fragrant lip glosses. Fragrances are more likely to contain allergens and are more likely to cause lip dryness or irritation.

Glossy, not sticky

A quality gloss makes your lips shine without gluing your mouth together, and the gloss should apply smoothly and clump-free. “Long-lasting” lip gloss is often stickier than other glosses. It’s up to you to decide if you want a lightweight gloss that will last for up to two hours or a thicker one that will last up to four hours.

How much you can expect to spend on a lip gloss set at Ulta

You can expect to spend from $20-$45 on a lip gloss set, which comes out to about $5-$15 per individual lip gloss.

Lip gloss FAQ

How can I tell if my lip gloss has expired?

A. You don’t want to apply expired lip gloss, as it can cause skin issues. The telltale signs of an expired lip gloss are gritty or watery texture, a foul scent and discoloration.

What other lip products can I wear with lip gloss?

A. You can pair lip gloss with any other lip product to complete your makeup look, including lipstick, lip stain and lip liner. You can also practice self-care by using a lip exfoliator and applying a lip gloss rich in antioxidants.

What are the best lip gloss sets at Ulta to buy?

Top lip gloss set at Ulta

Kylie Cosmetics High Gloss Trio

What you need to know: Kylie’s High Gloss Trio combines natural-looking colors with a glossy finish that lip gloss fans adore.

What you’ll love: These glosses stand out for the high-shine finish that lasts for hours. You’ll get three colors that flatter most skin tones. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free.

What you should consider: The glosses feel somewhat sticky on the lips.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Top lip gloss set at Ulta for the money

OFRA Cosmetics x Samantha March #SamSquad Lip Gloss Trio

What you need to know: These are three beautiful lip glosses that aren’t sticky and provide long-lasting wear.

What you’ll love: There are three vegan lip glosses in this set that deliver a shimmery high-gloss finish without feeling heavy or sticky. The colors include pearl, nude and pink with a pleasant strawberry cheesecake scent.

What you should consider: These glosses may not appeal to those who don’t like a shimmer finish.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLips Most Loved Nudes 2.0 Set

What you need to know: This set of three mini glosses is worth buying if you want to try glosses that have subtle shades and provide a plumping effect.

What you’ll love: The glosses are both moisturizing and plumping thanks to a unique proprietary formula. The colors look natural and work with most skin tones.

What you should consider: The tubes are travel-size, yet the price is fairly high.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

