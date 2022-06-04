Which Charlotte Tilbury palette is best?

Few brands spell luxury in cosmetics like Charlotte Tilbury. The UK-based brand, started by a makeup artist, has won more than 300 global beauty awards since it was established in 2013. It’s well-known for a variety of products, but shines especially in its offering of palettes, which look great on most skin tones and give a glow to your look. If you’re looking for a versatile palette, Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow Contour Duo is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Charlotte Tilbury palette

Charlotte Tilbury palettes are top-notch, and you can’t go wrong with them. Choosing one is more about deciding what use you want to put your palette to. For example, if you’re looking for a versatile, day-ready look, one of the brand’s range of nude shades will serve you well. If you want a bolder evening look, it will pay to choose a Charlotte Tilbury palette with a wider range of colors.

Range of colors

Some Charlotte Tilbury palettes offer variety in a narrow range of shades, such as a breathtakingly beautiful choice of gold-tinged highlighting shades. Others, like The Icon Eyeshadow Palette, offer a wide range, from a dark blue, to a green, to a rich array of warm tones, both shiny and matte.

Company ethics

One good reason to invest in Charlotte Tilbury palettes is that Charlotte Tilbury is cruelty-free, and free of parabens and sulfates. So if your cosmetics purchases are driven by these considerations, you can rest easy when buying Charlotte Tilbury palettes.

Color saturation

One of the reasons to splurge on luxury brands like Charlotte Tilbury can be the richness of the shades they offer. With a higher cost comes premium ingredients and a rich, color-saturated look that doesn’t crease.

What to look for in a quality Charlotte Tilbury palette

When narrowing down your choices for Charlotte Tilbury palettes, here are a few features to consider:

Shimmer vs. matte

Nobody does shimmer better than Charlotte Tilbury. You’ll notice that most of the palettes they offer have at least one spectacular shimmery eyeshadow, which makes your brow-bone stand out and which softens your whole look with a warm glow. There are times you just want a serviceable matte shadow to give your eyes depth without the sparkle of a shimmery eyeshadow. So when choosing a Charlotte Tilbury palette, be sure to decide whether you want to lean into the shimmer or opt for a mostly matte look.

Purse or home

Charlotte Tilbury makes many of its iconic palettes in a smaller, portable version, to give you the versatility of bringing your palette with you for touch-ups on the go. Opting for these smaller sizes also lets you try a wider range of shades at a lower cost. That said, if you fall in love with a shade and it gets discontinued (it happens!) you’ll wish you had bought the full-sized product.

How much you can expect to spend on Charlotte Tilbury palettes

Expect to pay in the $50-$75 range for a Charlotte Tilbury palette.

Charlotte Tilbury palettes FAQ

Which shade goes where on the eyelid?

A. You’ll notice many Charlotte Tilbury palettes don’t have the traditional layout of “crease,” “lid,” “brow bone,” that many of us have come to expect, especially in drugstore brands. That’s because Charlotte Tilbury shades look great on various parts of the eye, and the brand encourages experimentation and finding the look that works for you. So while the rule of “dark on the crease/lighter on the lid/lightest on the brow” can hold, feel free to blend and play to find your own signature look.

How do I choose the right Charlotte Tilbury palette for me?

A. There’s no one answer to this question, since so much depends on taste and what need you’re looking to fill with your Charlotte Tilbury palette. As a rule of thumb, customers with lighter (blue or green) eyes may want to opt for lighter shades, whereas those with darker eyes can usually take darker shades. But none of this is set in stone. Light-eyed customers can rock a dramatic, smoky eye, and dark-eyed people can give themselves a shimmery glow. It’s all about what makes you feel great.

What’s the best Charlotte Tilbury palette to buy?

Top Charlotte Tilbury palette

Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow Contour Duo

What you need to know: The sheer versatility of this palette makes it a winner. Sure, it’s a bronzer and glow combination, but its uses don’t stop at the cheeks. Feel free to use this as a base for your eyeshadow, or dust a bit of it on collar bones when donning a great summer look.

What you’ll love: These colors add warmth and glow to just about any skin tone. Their “Light Flex” technology helps your skin capture and reflect light in a flattering way.

What you should consider: Some customers note that you should be gentle with it, as shocks will cause it to shatter.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Charlotte Tilbury palette for the money

Charlotte Tilbury – The Icon eyeshadow palette

What you need to know: Relative to other Charlotte Tilbury palettes, the wide range of shades make this the more cost-effective option.

What you’ll love: All the Charlotte Tilbury quality and color-saturation, in small enough quantities that you get a dab of a wide range of colors for an affordable price.

What you should consider: If you’re looking for a “paint by numbers,” easy-to-apply palette, this is not it. It may take some experimentation to figure out which shades look good on which parts of your eye.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Charlotte Tilbury Starry Eyes to Hypnotize

What you need to know: This palette offers everything from golds to rosy to dusky green and blue colors.

What you’ll love: Users give it five-star ratings, noting they love the color schemes.

What you should consider: Some users looking for maximum shine may want to look for a more shimmery product palette that is not matte.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

