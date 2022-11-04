During the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul, customers have the chance to chat live with celebrities and influencers who are sharing their must-have products.

Here is your last chance to stock up on discounted beauty favorites

While the end of every year is known as the season of giving, the holidays are also one of the best times to snag that item you’ve been hoping for or stock up on must-have products. In addition to a second Prime Day, Amazon is also throwing another surprise savings event for beauty lovers. Even though it’s your final chance to score deep discounts on all your beauty favorites, there are still a ton of deals left on trending products. So, whether you’re shopping for yourself or a friend, here are the top products you can still snag on the last day of the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul.

In this article: RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream, Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 and American Crew Men’s Hair Fiber

What is the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul?

For the second year in a row, Amazon is holding a Holiday Beauty Haul with deep discounts on skin care, hair tools, grooming products and more. The sale runs until Nov. 6, making this the last day to stock up on discounted self-care items from CoverGirl, Honest Beauty, Drybar and more. Each year highlights a variety of themes, such as men’s grooming, fragrance, winter care and holiday look. Another theme is Allure Best of Beauty winners, featuring top-rated beauty items, including the Beauty Blender, Revlon hot air brush and OPI nail polish.

Last-chance Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul products

RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream

Target three major concerns with this eye cream, including fine lines and wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles. The pure retinol and mineral complex work together to deliver dramatic results while remaining gentle enough to use daily. Plus, it’s packaged in a specialized aluminum tube that blocks light and prohibits oxygen to maintain the retinol’s potency.

Sold by Amazon

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0

The trendy and beloved blow dry brush is back with a new and improved version. While it incorporates the best features from the classic version, a couple of changes include a slimmer handle that’s easier to hold and store, a smaller blow-dry head that reaches closer to the root and an additional heat setting that’s suitable for more hair types with 50% less heat exposure and damage.

Sold by Amazon

American Crew Men’s Hair Fiber

Men need hair products too, and this hair fiber is one of the top choices for all hair types. The texture is a moisture-rich cream that offers conditioning benefits to fight frizz all day. It also provides a texturized definition for a natural, matte finish with low shine and high hold. As a bonus, it takes less than a minute to apply on towel-dried hair.

Sold by Amazon

TruSkin Vitamin C Facial Serum

Vitamin C is essential to protect against skin damage and signs of aging by blocking free radicals from the sun. This serum is blended with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, jojoba oil and witch hazel to brighten the skin, add hydration and improve the look of dark spots. It’s also certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny.

Sold by Amazon

Revlon Oil Control Face Roller

This face roller is the ideal size for taking on the go to ensure fresh, shine-free skin all day and night. It’s made of real volcanic stone, which is more efficient at soaking up excess oil than blotting papers. Plus, it can be used on clean skin or a finished face without messing up makeup and leaves the skin mattified.

Sold by Amazon

Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream

Brighten tired eyes or dark circles instantly with this vegan and cruelty-free eye cream. It’s formulated with illuminating pearl to refract the light and a subtle tint to act as a concealer. Other high-quality ingredients include hyaluronic acid and squalane to deliver 24 hours of hydration and moisture. Since it’s free of fragrance and mineral oil, it’s also ideal for sensitive skin.

Sold by Amazon

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum

This hydrating serum is hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested and suitable for sensitive skin. It’s formulated with blue hyaluronic acid to deliver long-lasting hydration, peptides to improve the skin’s firmness and green tea enzyme to exfoliate and leave behind smoother skin. It also absorbs immediately and isn’t sticky.

Sold by Amazon

MakeUp Eraser

Take a step toward protecting the earth by ditching single-use makeup remover wipes and opting for this reusable makeup eraser. It comes in over 10 colors to suit all styles and is machine-washable. With just water, this towel removes mascara, eyeliner, foundation, lipstick and more, even waterproof types.

Sold by Amazon

PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Face Serum

This serum was awarded the Cosmopolitan Beauty Award for Best Hydrating Serum in 2018. It’s formulated with an ultra-potent proprietary blend to encourage the skin to create its own moisture, resulting in long-term skin-nourishing effects. It also contains niacinamide, which is effective at brightening dark spots and controlling oil.

Sold by Amazon

Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Powder Sunscreen Brush

This sunscreen powder provides an excellent method to apply sunscreen on the go or over makeup. Plus, it contains all mineral filters, leaving out UV filters.

Sold by Amazon

Drakkar Noir by Guy Laroche Fragrance

This fragrance has been a fan favorite for years, and the main reason is its intoxicating scent. It contains top notes of citrus, a heart of juniper and coriander with a powerful pine, patchouli and balsam finish. The strong fragrance is designed to outlast the competition and maintain its payoff from day to night

Sold by Amazon

Cerave Skin Care Set

This set includes a travel-size hydrating facial cleanser, a full-size morning moisturizer with SPF 30 and a full-size moisturizer for night. Each product contains three essential ceramides that are found naturally in the skin and make up more than 50% of the skin barrier. All products are developed with dermatologists and are suitable for all skin types, including sensitive ones.

Sold by Amazon

