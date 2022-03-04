Which Wayfair shower curtain is best?

Shower curtains are functional and versatile, but they can start to look tatty or discolored quite quickly. Thankfully, they are also inexpensive and relatively simple to replace. So, if you are wondering how you can spruce up your bathroom on a budget, a new shower curtain may be a good start.

A range of different types of shower curtains are available for differently styled bathrooms. One high-quality example is the Gracie Oaks Ruya Single Shower Curtain, which is elegantly made from a blend of cotton, linen and polyester and is available in many different colors. Alternatively, there are plenty of other styles to choose from at various price points.

What to know before you buy a Wayfair shower curtain

Function

First and foremost, shower curtains should be functional. The need to keep the bathroom floor dry to prevent injury should provide the desired level of privacy. Beyond this, the material and design can be matched to your decor and complement your color scheme.

Material quality

In the past, most shower curtains were made out of plastic or vinyl, which is effective for waterproofing but lacks style and tends to go moldy. Modern fabrics such as nylon, cotton, linen and polyester are commonly used to give bathrooms a more homely and elegant feel.

Size

Not all shower curtains are the same size. Some are designed to be used around a bathtub and are shorter, whereas one for use with a shower tray should finish approximately two inches from the floor. You should also measure the width that the curtain needs to cover and choose a size larger to allow the material to hang naturally.

What to look for in a quality Wayfair shower curtain

Design

There are many designs and colors to choose from, depending on the material. For example, plastic shower curtains are often transparent or textured to allow light through. On the other hand, synthetic materials may be a single color or have some kind of print, while cotton and linen curtains tend to be natural colors and may include tassels, buttons, ruffles or pleats.

Hanging method

Most shower curtains need to be attached to a rail. This can be done with a simple fabric loop or with hooks. Metal hooks provide the most durability and can often be matched to your existing hardware. If using hooks, choose a curtain that has a reinforced hem and metal grommets. Additionally, using hooks can add up to 2 inches to the length of the curtain.

Cleaning

As mentioned, shower curtains can quickly become discolored or moldy. Plastic shower curtains can be wiped down with regular cleaning detergent and are cheap enough to throw away when necessary. Fabric curtains can be much more expensive, so look for a machine washable one to keep cleaning easy.

How much you can expect to spend on a Wayfair shower curtain

Plastic and vinyl shower curtains are the cheapest, with many options in the $15-$25 range. Better-quality fabrics, like cotton and linen, do come at a premium and range from $50-$200 or more.

Wayfair shower curtain FAQ

Are shower curtains reversible?

A. Some are and some are not. Ones made from fabric often have a protective layer on one side, which should be hung facing inwards. Sinthetics and plastics are usually the same on both sides and can be reversed if they start to discolor.

Should the shower curtain be inside or outside the bathtub?

A. If the shower curtain comes with a liner, then the liner should be inside the bath when showering, allowing the outer curtain to hang freely. If the curtain doesn’t include a liner, the whole curtain should be inside the bathtub while showering, and it needs to be taken out to dry afterward.

Can I add my own liner to a shower curtain?

A. Yes, you can. In fact, it is recommended to do so, especially with expensive fabric shower curtains. There is a range of simple curtain liners that can be attached to the existing hooks and prevent the exterior curtain from getting wet.

What’s the best Wayfair shower curtain to buy?

Top Wayfair shower curtain

Gracie Oaks Ruya Single Shower Curtain

What you need to know: An elegant curtain made from cotton, linen and polyester. It is available in various colors and is pleated with button decorations.

What you’ll love: It has a reinforced top hem, a weighted bottom and is machine-washable. It comes with 12 metal hooks.

What you should consider: It may shrink a little after the first wash.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top Wayfair shower curtain for the money

Latitude Run White And Grey Fabric Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This 72-inch square curtain is made from water-repellant polyester with a modern printed herringbone design.

What you’ll love: It has corrosion-resistant metal grommets for hanging and a lead wire in the bottom to add weight.

What you should consider: It is only available in one size.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Old Hong Trading Shower Curtain Set

What you need to know: This shower curtain is part of a set that includes two non-slip bath rugs and a matching toilet seat cover.

What you’ll love: It is made from 100 percent cotton, has a tasseled hem and comes with 12 chrome hooks.

What you should consider: The extra accessories make it a more costly option.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

