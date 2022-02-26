Which cheap gaming chairs are the best?

A good gaming chair is a necessity for all gamers — whether you play in short spurts or have marathon gaming sessions for hours on end. They offer more support than most standard office chairs, and some even have dedicated gaming features, like vibration and built-in speakers.

Good chairs have a balance of style and comfort, and few chairs are better than this model from Mr. Ironstone. The sleek diamond pattern on the breathable upholstery is a stylish feature, and the ergonomic contour offers good lumbar support to keep you gaming all day.

What to know before buying a cheap gaming chair

Types of gaming chairs

Most gaming chairs fall into two main categories: computer gaming chairs and console gaming chairs. To tell the difference between the types, look at the base of the chair as nearly all computer gaming chairs will have wheels to slide from under a gaming desk.

Most computer chairs look similar to office chairs, but console gaming chairs often have sportier designs and higher backs than typical office chairs. Console gaming chairs come in a variety of styles; some look similar to computer gaming chairs but have a pedestal base rather than wheels, while others are a blend of computer gaming chairs and recliners.

Rockers are another popular gaming chair style, and these legless chairs sit directly on the ground and rock forwards and backward. There are some rockers that have a pedestal base, but they are still much lower to the ground than a traditional gaming chair. Rockers are generally lightweight and portable, and they can easily be moved out of the way when not in use.

Features to look for in a quality cheap gaming chair

Adjustability

Everyone is built a little differently, so it’s important to buy a chair that offers at least some degree of adjustability. At the bare minimum, you want a chair that is height adjustable, but you can also find models with adjustable armrests and lumbar support.

Padding

Many gamers spend several hours at a time sitting in their chairs, so it is worth it to find a model with high-density padding for maximum comfort. However, it is difficult to gauge the quality of padding by reading the specs, so you should read user reviews to get a clear idea of the padding’s durability.

Back and lumbar support

Along with adjustability and padding, support will be a determining factor in comfort. Chairs that don’t offer enough support, specifically in the lumbar region can lead to back pain over time. Most will also find it best to choose a gaming chair that has a high back to provide neck support when needed. For extra comfort and support, some models include removable lumbar and neck pillows.

Upholstery

The upholstery of a gaming chair impacts its comfort. Some materials, such as vinyl and PVC, are notorious for getting too warm, causing excess sweating. Look for PU leather and fabrics that are more breathable to allow for better airflow. Real leather is also very breathable, but genuine leather is generally quite expensive.

Built-in speakers

Even if you have decent computer speakers, you may still want to buy a gaming chair with built-in speakers. Built-in speakers are set close to ear level, creating an immersive even at low volume levels. This helps limit extraneous noise, preventing you from disturbing other members of your household.

Vibration

Some gaming chairs have motors that vibrate at key moments in the game, creating a more immersive and realistic gaming experience.

Recline

Gaming chairs that recline are some of the most comfortable options for long periods of use. The standard recline range is from 90-130 degrees, though some chairs may recline more. Most chairs can lock at the 90-degree angle to keep you in place, while some chairs also can lock in at any other point in their recline range.

Footrest

Footrests add to the comfort of a gaming chair. Models with retractable footrests make it easy to kick your feet up without having to purchase a separate ottoman.

How much can you expect to spend on a cheap gaming chair

Gaming chairs can easily cost several hundred dollars, but if you are on a budget, there is no reason to spend this much. There are many comfortable and cheap gaming chairs that cost between $75-$150.

Cheap gaming chair FAQ

Can a gaming chair be used as a regular office chair?

A. There is no reason you can’t use a gaming chair as your daily office chair. They are built with a focus on comfort and support, which makes them suitable for any activity that requires long periods of sitting.

How long do gaming chairs last?

A. While the best gaming chairs can easily last five years or more, it may be unreasonable to expect a cheap gaming chair to have a similar lifespan, especially if used constantly. You can expect these chairs to last two to three years.

What is the best cheap gaming chair to buy?

Top cheap gaming chair

Mr Ironstone Gaming Chair

What you need to know: With an ergonomic shape that provides good lumbar support and diamond-patterned PU leather upholstery, the Mr Ironstone Gaming Chair is not only comfortable, but stylish.

What you’ll love: Its red accent color is carried all the through to the base and wheels for stylish appearance, and the armrests can swing up and out of the way when not needed.

What you should consider: Those who like very soft cushioning may prefer a different model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cheap gaming chair for the money

X Rocker Eclipse

What you need to know: A top choice for console gamers, the X Rocker Eclipse is comfortable and can easily be stored out of the way when not in use.

What you’ll love: It has built-in speakers for immersive gaming and a folding design that allows for compact storage.

What you should consider: It is a bit too small for large individuals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Homall Gaming Chair

What you need to know: The Homall Gaming Chair has a high-quality build and is packed with smart features, including two removable pillows and a sturdy steel frame.

What you’ll love: It reclines a full 180 degrees for use while lounging, and you can lock it any angle you like. Plus, it comes in a range of colors to match it to any decor.

What you should consider: The armrests are not adjustable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.