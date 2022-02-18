Which Macbook Pro docking station is best?

The best MacBook Pro docking stations offer a lot of versatility to the user, though, for many, the primary purpose of buying these products is to add external monitor displays. Still, you can also transfer files using many docking stations, and they often let you charge devices while you work. If you’re looking for a straightforward, stylish docking station, this Brydge Vertical MacBook Pro Docking Station is an excellent solution for dual monitor use, and it even includes a venting system to keep your computer cool.

What to know before you buy a MacBook Pro docking station

MacBook Pro type

The type of MacBook Pro you have may determine which docking stations you can use, especially if it’s older than Apple’s recent models that include a touch bar. Still, many of the best laptop docking stations can work with MacBooks in addition to Windows computers, though checking compatibility lists for your specific model is a great way to avoid having to return the item.

Docking station needs

What you need in a docking station will also determine which units will work best for you. Docking stations usually offer multiple external display options, file transferring ports and charging abilities. Those designed for MacBook Pro units will also often include Thunderbolt 3 ports for super high-speed file transferring, charging and optimal functionality. Still, if you’re getting a docking station mainly for displays, you may only need to worry about what display ports are offered and vice versa. Some models may not include charging or file transfer ports at all, and may instead be designed only for use with external displays.

Port types

The types of non-display ports you need may also determine what models are best for you if file transferring or charging are your primary needs. While MacBook Pro docking stations will need to include a MacBook charger, they’ll also commonly include Thunderbolt 3 ports that can transfer files at 40 gb/s – not to be confused with slower, identically-shaped USB-C ports that only transfer at 10 gb/s while still working for many Thunderbolt 3 applications. Another common type of non-display port to look for in a MacBook Pro docking station is the USB-A 3.0 port, used for flash drives and other file-transferring uses, as well as for charging devices.

What to look for in a quality MacBook Pro docking station

Compatible

Ultimately, it’s important to avoid buying a docking station that isn’t compatible with your MacBook Pro to save you the headache. Many docking stations designed for computers with Windows may not work for Apple’s line of products, so it’s especially important to check with a given product listing to ensure compatibility with your computer.

Preferred display ports

If you plan to use one or more monitors with your MacBook, your docking station will need to include the display port types you plan to use with those monitors. Most commonly, docking stations for MacBook Pros will include Thunderbolt 3 cables, though other models may include additional display ports like HDMI, Thunderbolt 1 and 2 Mini DisplayPort jacks and USB-C ports, among others still.

Device charging

Charging devices with a docking station is also common, and if this is important to you, it’s worth looking for a model that can handle however many devices you hope to charge simultaneously. It’s also important to note that some ports on docking stations may only be used for file transferring, while others may be able to be used for both file transfers and for charging.

How much you can expect to spend on a MacBook Pro docking station

Cheap MacBook Pro docking stations can cost as little as $30, depending on what you need in a given unit. For most MacBook Pro docking stations, you can expect to spend somewhere between $65-$200.

MacBook Pro docking station FAQ

Are Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C cables on a MacBook Pro docking station different?

A. While Apple Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C cables take on the same shape, meaning most of their cables and ports are mutually compatible, the Thunderbolt 3 cable offers transfer speeds of up to 40 gb/s, while USB-C cables will work up to 10 gb/s. While they can mostly be used interchangeably, some Apple products may see diminished functionality when using USB-C cables instead of Thunderbolt 3 cables.

Do all MacBook Pro docking stations work with dual monitors?

A. While many docking stations for the MacBook Pro are designed with dual monitor use in mind, not every model will allow users to use dual monitors. First and foremost, those wanting dual monitor use should double-check the included ports on the unit to be sure it has at least two parallel display output ports.

What are the best MacBook Pro docking stations to buy?

Top MacBook Pro docking station

Brydge Vertical MacBook Pro Docking Station For 2016-2020 Models with Touch Bar

What you need to know: This vertical docking station is suitable for newer MacBook Pro models with Apple’s touch bar and it includes two Thunderbolt 3 ports for dual display compatibility.

What you’ll love: Along with its MacBook-matching space gray design, this docking station is well-liked for its dual-display compatibility. In addition to 13-inch MacBooks, this MacBook docking station can also be purchased in configurations suitable for 15 and 18-inch models.

What you should consider: This MacBook Pro docking station is meant for use with dual displays and doesn’t feature other ports like HDMI, USB or ethernet cable ports.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top MacBook Pro docking station for money

Hiearcool Multiport Powered MacBook Pro Docking Station

What you need to know: One of the more affordable models out there, this MacBook Pro docking station includes several different display ports and file transfer options.

What you’ll love: Compatible with most 2016 and newer MacBook Pro models, this docking station includes a USB-A 3.0 port, two HDMI ports, a LAN port and a USB-C port, as well as SD and TF card readers.

What you should consider: This product does not include Thunderbolt 3 ports, although they are listed in the title. Rather, it includes slower USB-C ports, which will still work for most MacBooks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tobenone USB-C Dual Monitor Docking Station For MacBook Pros

What you need to know: Featuring a unique upright configuration, this dual-monitor docking station is designed for pre-M1 chip MacBook Pro and air models, offering a variety of useful port options.

What you’ll love: This docking station sports an easy-to-use, upright configuration and includes ports for SD and MicroSD cards as well as two HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, two outbound USB-C ports and a headphone port, among others still.

What you should consider: This docking station does not support MacBook Pro models with the new M1 chip, though the company is apparently developing new hardware for the technology.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

