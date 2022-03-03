Which SkyTech gaming PC is best?

Getting the best gaming computer is no easy task, and it’s also not a cheap expense, either. While many elect to build gaming PCs on their own to save money, others have also found a wide range of PCs that come already assembled at reasonable prices. By buying from trusted gaming PC companies like SkyTech, users can save themselves the hassle of building their own computer or buying one that doesn’t run the games they want.

While it’s hard to go wrong with any of SkyTech’s gaming PCs, the SkyTech Blaze II Gaming PC is especially well-regarded, and it even allows you to pick out the graphics card and processor you want it to include.

What to know before you buy a SkyTech gaming PC

Compatibility

First and foremost, you’ll want to make sure the computer you buy is compatible with the programs or games you plan to use. Look up the minimum requirements for a game or a program and compare it with the specs of the computer you’re thinking about buying.

Ability to upgrade hardware

If your computer isn’t compatible or it is but you want to make it even better someday, you can do so by upgrading and replacing the hardware in your computer – assuming your motherboard will allow it. You can replace internal hardware with newly-purchased hardware, like graphics cards, RAM or processors, but only if there’s enough space in your case and on your actual motherboard. Consider this when buying your computer if you think you may want to make some changes to futureproof your computer later.

Connectivity

All computers include ports for connecting to other devices, which can include your monitor, keyboard, mouse, ethernet hardware or several other possible connections. Depending on what ports you need, this will also be an important factor to consider, especially if you need your computer to work with specific wired devices.

What to look for in a quality SkyTech gaming PC

Processor

In general, the central processing unit (CPU), or processor, is like the brain of your computer, and it largely decides how fast programs and games can perform and process information. CPUs are listed with a speed in GHz, so you’ll want to find a computer that has a high CPU speed in GHz, among other features like boosts. Intel and AMD are the most commonly-used processor brands in modern gaming computers.

Graphics card

The graphics card, or graphics processing unit (GPU), in a PC is similar in importance to a CPU, ultimately determining how smooth a game’s visuals will run. SkyTech computers sport NVIDIA graphics cards, which are largely considered the industry leaders.

Storage

Storage is simply the sheer amount of space your computer has to store games, programs and files. Computers either use affordable Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) or pricier, albeit better, Solid State Drives (SSDs), with some even having a combination of both.

Random-access memory

Random-access memory (RAM) refers to how much data your PC can interact with at a single time, which is why computers with more RAM tend to seem faster – they can simply handle a wider spectrum of multitasked programs and data than those with less RAM.

How much you can expect to spend on a SkyTech gaming PC

You can find a SkyTech gaming PC for a wide range of price points, and while they aren’t the most affordable gaming computers out there, they offer impressive hardware for the price – without forcing the user to piece the computer together themselves. In general, most SkyTech gaming PCs will cost between $800-$4,200, with most models falling in the $1,000-$1,500 price range.

SkyTech gaming PC FAQ

How do I know which hardware I need for my SkyTech gaming PC?

A. The easiest way to determine what hardware you should get in a PC is to look at the minimum requirements for any games or software you’re hoping to run. If you want to run games on the highest settings, you’ll want to even further upgrade your computer’s internal hardware compared to the minimum requirements. You can also use online tools, like “Can You Run It?”, to get an idea of what will work with given hardware.

Are gaming PCs better than gaming laptops?

A. The obvious benefit of a gaming laptop is its portability, though it also comes with less ability to upgrade hardware down the road, and generally with lower-quality hardware in general. It’s important to weigh how portable you want your computer to be since a gaming PC is quite a bit more hefty and tough to travel with, despite offering better hardware and added replaceability down the line.

What’s the best SkyTech gaming PC to buy?

Top SkyTech gaming PC

SkyTech Blaze II Gaming PC with 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600 and NVIDIA GTX 1660

What you need to know: The Blaze II is one of the most powerful of SkyTech’s PC offerings, and it comes with a few different hardware configurations so you can choose which level of performance is most suitable for you.

What you’ll love: Includes a Ryzen 5 2600 with 3.4 GHz speed. Features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 for graphics. Easily runs most games in 1080p without framerate issues. Perfect for newer games with high-performance requirements.

What you should consider: Most users ended up replacing the mouse that comes with this PC.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top SkyTech gaming PC for the money

SkyTech Chronos Mini Gaming PC with 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 and GTX 1650

What you need to know: This affordable all-in-one gaming PC offers AMD’s Ryzen 5 3600 processor or the choice of two Intel processors, with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650.

What you’ll love: Affordable given the hardware offered. Excellent performance. Includes an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or the ability to swap it out for Intel i5 or i7 processors. Comes with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

What you should consider: The case is smaller than many other cases, making it tough to swap out hardware later.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SkyTech Shadow Gaming PC with 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 and GTX 1660 Super

What you need to know: This powerful gaming PC is great right out of the box for anyone looking to play games or perform hardware-intensive PC tasks at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: Comes with 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 for excellent performance. Includes 16 GB of DDR4 RAM. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super for superior graphics. It comes with a keyboard, mouse and the ability to upgrade.

What you should consider: Some users had to contact customer service to get this model to work correctly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Zachary Visconti writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.