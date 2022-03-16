Apple’s AirPods Max headphones are comfortable, efficient and usually rather pricey. These noise-canceling headphones come in five colors, all of which are $100 off today on Amazon. If you’ve considered buying a pair but don’t want to break the bank, today may be the best chance you’ll have all year.

Apple AirPods Max features

Active noise cancellation: This technology uses built-in microphones to listen to the noise around you. Special speakers inside the headphone essentially invert and neutralize the outside sounds, letting you hear your music uninterrupted. Many people felt the noise cancellation on the Apple AirPods Max rivals most competitors.

This technology uses built-in microphones to listen to the noise around you. Special speakers inside the headphone essentially invert and neutralize the outside sounds, letting you hear your music uninterrupted. Many people felt the noise cancellation on the Apple AirPods Max rivals most competitors. Transparency mode: Noise cancellation is excellent, but it can be dangerous if you wear your headphones while crossing the street or walking through a crowded city. Apple’s transparency mode is the opposite of noise cancellation. It uses built-in microphones and speakers to listen to outside noise and ensure you hear it over your music.

Noise cancellation is excellent, but it can be dangerous if you wear your headphones while crossing the street or walking through a crowded city. Apple’s transparency mode is the opposite of noise cancellation. It uses built-in microphones and speakers to listen to outside noise and ensure you hear it over your music. Memory foam ear cushions: Over-ear headphones can be uncomfortable. Luckily, these are made with memory foam, providing a comfortable fit that gets better over time.

Over-ear headphones can be uncomfortable. Luckily, these are made with memory foam, providing a comfortable fit that gets better over time. Superior sound quality: Most buyers agree the sound quality on these headphones is top-notch. Bluetooth headphones tend to have lower audio quality than wired headphones, but that isn’t an issue with the AirPods Max. Apple’s spatial audio and H1 chip provide crystal-clear audio.

Most buyers agree the sound quality on these headphones is top-notch. Bluetooth headphones tend to have lower audio quality than wired headphones, but that isn’t an issue with the AirPods Max. Apple’s spatial audio and H1 chip provide crystal-clear audio. Excellent battery life: These last up to 20 hours on a single charge and 1.5 hours after charging for less than 10 minutes.

These last up to 20 hours on a single charge and 1.5 hours after charging for less than 10 minutes. Easy setup: Setting these headphones up with your devices is effortless. Most of your Apple devices will pair automatically.

What do AirPods Max headphones include?

The AirPods Max headphones include a smart case and USB-C to lightning cable. The smart case helps preserve your battery life and safely stores your headphones while not in use. The USB-C to lightning cable is used to charge your headphones. Many users felt the included case wasn’t ideal and purchased a third-party case that better protected the headphones.

Are AirPods Pro Max expensive?

When not on sale, these headphones cost around $549. Compared to other headphones with noise cancellation, these are relatively expensive. Still, with Amazon’s current sale price, they are only about $100 more expensive than other high-end headphones.

Where to buy the Apple AirPods Max on sale

Apple AirPods Max

These headphones are stylish and efficient. They connect with all Apple devices effortlessly. Most people agree the build quality is high-end, as is the sound quality.

Sold by Amazon

Comparable headphones

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

These eliminate background noise and muffle intermittent loud noises. They feature 10 levels of noise cancellation. They feature five microphones for noise cancellation and are cheaper than Apple’s AirPods Max headphones.



Sold by Amazon, Lenovo and Dell

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Overhead Headphones

These eliminate most background noise at an affordable price. They feature seven levels of noise cancellation and app connectivity. The battery lasts up to 30 hours on a single charge.

Sold by Amazon and Dell

