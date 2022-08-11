The new Dell XPS 13 is available in numerous configurations and two colors.

Do the Dell XPS 13 laptop features justify the cost?

Dell is a leader in quality laptops at reasonable prices. The newest Dell XPS 13 is on the higher end of the brand’s price range, but is it worth it? If you’re considering buying the new device, you may want to look into its features to see how it stacks up with other Dell devices.

Everything you need to know about the new Dell XPS 13 Plus

Specs

Random access memory: You can buy this with anywhere from 8 GB to 32 GB of RAM, meaning it’s ideal for multitasking. 8 GB of RAM is more than enough for most people, even those who work from home. The 32 GB configuration is an excellent choice for gamers and those who use their computer for graphic design or 3D modeling.

Storage: It's available with a 512 GB, 1 TB or 2 TB hard drive. While even 512 GB will be enough storage for many, you may want to opt for the 2 TB model if you plan on storing numerous videos and photos.

Processor: A computer's processor is one of the main components determining its operating speed. Choosing a laptop with at least a quad-core processor is a good idea. The new XPS 13 Plus features an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor with 12 to 14 cores.

Display: Like other XPS 13 laptops, this model features a 13-inch display. You can purchase it with or without touchscreen capabilities and with an anti-glare or anti-reflective screen.

Design

Its touchpad is the most noticeable difference between it and its predecessors. It stretches from one side of the laptop to the other, unlike other devices with small square touchpads. This may be a welcome difference for some, but others might find it awkward. The pad also features haptic feedback, similar to a Macbook.

Overall, the aesthetics look great, but certain things may feel unfamiliar. For example, the keyboard has flat keys that are larger and closer together than most. It’s easy to get used to the new design, but you may find it strange at first.

Another major design difference is the flat f1-f12 keys above the keyboard. They are touch sensitive and feature small pictures that indicate what they do, rather than the typical f1-f12 layout you commonly see. Still, you can hold the “fn” key to see the standard layout.

How much does the new Dell XPS 13 Plus cost?

Depending on your chosen specs, you can expect to pay anywhere between $1,300-$2,400.

Suppose you want to prioritize speed and multitasking capabilities. In that case, you can pay around $1,800 for a machine with top-of-the-line RAM and the best processor by sacrificing storage space and an anti-reflective screen.

New Dell XPS 13 Plus FAQ

Do I need a laptop with a touchscreen?

A. This depends on how you plan to use your laptop. The touchscreen can be a handy way to navigate if you often use it on your lap. If you regularly sign documents, you can easily do it with a stylus rather than printing and signing them. For some, smudges may be a concern. Still, there are numerous affordable options for keeping your screen clean.

Is Dell better than HP?

A. HP laptops are often more affordable, but Dell devices are typically worth the cost and aren’t particularly expensive. If you’re trying to decide between a Dell and HP computer, thinking about how you will use your device can be helpful. You’ll want one with plenty of RAM if you often use multiple programs simultaneously. If you are a photographer or record a lot of videos, you’ll want to prioritize storage. Luckily, both brands have devices that will suit your needs.

Where to buy the new Dell XPS 13

Dell XPS 13 Plus Laptop

This laptop features a unique design and top-notch specs. Many were impressed with its durability and slim profile. It’s available in platinum and graphite.

Sold by Dell

