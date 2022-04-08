Which diamond earrings are best?

If you’ve decided to purchase diamond earrings, there’s a good chance you’re ready to spend some serious cash. They can be expensive, but they’re also diverse in many aspects, so the possibilities are endless. And while expensive jewelry is lovely, you don’t have to break the bank for a classy pair of diamond earrings.

If you’re looking for reasonably priced earrings with an elegant look, Macy’s 1/3-Carat Diamond Stud Earrings in 14-Karat Gold are a top choice. They boast a high-quality round cut and are set in 14-karat gold, which can be either white, yellow or rose gold in color.

What to know before you buy diamond earrings

Cut and shape

Diamond earrings can be cut into many shapes, including emerald, pear, heart, cushion, oval and marquise. If you’re considering stud earrings, the two most popular are brilliant round cut and princess cut.

Brilliant round cut diamonds are typical for stud earrings and have a classic look and design. Princess cut earrings have a square shape that gives diamonds more sparkle and a flashier look.

Clarity

A diamond’s clarity essentially refers to how clean it looks. The fewer blemishes (also known as inclusions) a diamond has, the better its clarity. However, better clarity usually means a higher price tag. There are six main clarity categories:

Included

Slightly Included

Very Slightly Included

Very, Very Slightly Included

Internally Flawless

Flawless

Categories can be further broken down into grades, but most differences in clarity can only be seen at the microscopic level once you reach Very Slightly Included.

Style

The most common diamond earring styles are stud, hoop and drop. Stud earrings are the most versatile and an excellent fashion choice for nearly every occasion. Hoop and drop earrings are flashier and move more, making them look more brilliant, so they’re ideal for formal occasions

What to look for in quality diamond earrings

Carat

A diamond’s carat is a measurement unit used to refer to its weight. Depending on its cut and shape, a diamond can have more weight without appearing larger. Diamonds with a higher carat weight are usually more expensive, but not always, and those with identical weights can vary in price.

Setting

Any time you purchase diamond earrings, they’ll be set in a metal, and it’s up to you to decide which style is for you. Popular settings for earrings include bezel and halo.

Bezel settings feature diamonds embedded in a metal band, giving them a sleek, smooth look.

feature diamonds embedded in a metal band, giving them a sleek, smooth look. Halo settings surround a large gem with several smaller stones. This draws more attention, since light bounces off all of the stones, giving the earrings added brilliance.

Back

An earring’s back attaches it to the ear in two basic styles.

Push backs are standard closures for stud earrings, and a simple sliding piece keeps them in place with friction. Push backs are comfortable, but they can loosen over time, so they’re not the most secure.

are standard closures for stud earrings, and a simple sliding piece keeps them in place with friction. Push backs are comfortable, but they can loosen over time, so they’re not the most secure. Screw backs are also popular and arguably more secure than push backs. They’re not as easy to attach as push-back earrings, but the security makes them worth the effort and time.

How much you can expect to spend on diamond earrings

The sky’s the limit for diamond earrings since there are so many possibilities for cuts, shapes, carat, color and customization. Affordable options range anywhere from $200-$2,000, so anything more than that is considered high-end jewelry.

Diamond earrings FAQ

What does magic size mean?

A. There are three magic sizes: 1/2, 3/4 and 1 carat. The term refers to the magical price jump from fraction sizes to 1 carat or higher.

Does color affect the price of diamond earrings?

A. It can. All things considered, colorless diamonds are more expensive than ones with tints.

What are the best diamonds earrings to buy?

Top diamond earrings

Macy’s 1/3-Carat Diamond Stud Earrings in 14-Karat Gold

What you need to know: These earrings have a stylish stud design, and although they have a classy design, they don’t look too extravagant.

What you’ll love: They have a stunning brilliant round cut and are set in 14-karat white, yellow or rose gold. Each stud has a 1/6-carat weight, and the push back closure makes it easy to put them on.

What you should consider: The carat weights are approximate and may vary by as much as 1/20 of a carat.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top diamond earrings for the money

Macy’s 1/10-Carat Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings in Sterling Silver

What you need to know: These earrings are an excellent option for those who want a nice pair of stud earrings to wear casually.

What you’ll love: These round halo cluster earrings have an elegant look and a post back closure. Each stud is set in dazzling sterling silver and has a 1/10 carat weight. Also, they come in a protective velvet box.

What you should consider: Customers complained about the backs being too loose or breaking off easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Macy’s 1/4-Carat Diamond Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver

What you need to know: These hoop earrings are an affordable and excellent option if you’re not a fan of stud earrings.

What you’ll love: These earrings feature 1/4-carat round-cut diamonds set in sterling silver. They measure approximately 1 inch in diameter. The clasp is secure, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally pulling them off.

What you should consider: They’re smaller than they look in photos, so if you want something larger than 1-inch hoop earrings, it’s best to look elsewhere.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

