Which bladder control supplements are best?

Involuntary urination is a scary condition for most people, and specific medical issues, stress or aging can lead to incontinence. But there are steps you can take, such as using bladder control supplements, to reduce the effect of incontinence on your daily life. The Azo Bladder Control with Go-Less Daily Supplement is highly effective and trusted for controlling bladder leaks and frequent urges.

What to know before you buy a bladder control supplement

What is incontinence?

Incontinence is a medical condition where your bladder involuntarily releases either all or part of its liquid contents. This condition might not be a huge deal in your daily life. Some people simply have a small amount of bladder leakage when they laugh too hard.

Others have a more incapacitating condition where they find themselves struggling to hold it in. Bladder control supplements can give you the support you need if you feel as if you are in a constant battle with your bladder to do all of the things you want.

Common ingredients

Herbal ingredients are most commonly used in bladder control supplements to provide health support for overactive bladders, including buchu, cornsilk and horsetail.

Cornsilk: Cornsilk is the silky top you find on corn that pokes out of a corn cob husk. This silky top has been used for years to treat and get rid of bladder infections, but it can also help decrease the urge to pee.

Choosing a supplement

Bladder control supplements are considered a complementary overactive bladder treatment, which means they are taken in combo with other treatments, including prescription medication, diet and exercise changes and pelvic floor strengthening exercises.

But this doesn’t mean that a bladder control supplement can’t have a huge effect on maintaining your bladder until it’s time to go to the bathroom. Search for whole-sourced bladder control supplements with user reviews and active ingredients that indicate they work for other people with the same condition.

What to look for in a quality bladder control supplement

Active ingredients

The active ingredients of a bladder control supplement are naturally the biggest distinguishing factor since these ingredients determine the color, taste and efficacy of the supplement. If you are searching for a particular ingredient, make sure to check the full list of ingredients and note how far the ingredient is up on the list. The higher up an ingredient is, the greater the concentration of the ingredient. You might also want to choose a supplement with non-GMO or organic ingredients.

Quantity

It might make sense for you to purchase bladder control supplements in bulk, so you can get three to four months’ worth of these supplements, based on the amount of money you want to invest. If you don’t buy them in bulk, choosing a smaller size allows you to test out the new bladder control supplement with less of a commitment.

Refrigeration

Some bladder control supplements must strictly be refrigerated or do best when they’re refrigerated, as with other supplements.

How much you can expect to spend on a bladder control supplement

Bladder control supplements cost about $15-$50, depending on the ingredients, quantity and whether or not the supplements are sourced organically.

Bladder control supplement FAQ

What medical issues can lead to an overactive bladder?

A. There are multiple conditions that can lead to overactive bladder, but the National Association for Continence cites diabetes, multiple sclerosis and the nerve damage that comes with these conditions as the main causes.

Are there any alternative options to help you control your bladder?

A. Consider retraining your bladder with surgery, prescription medication, pelvic exercises and careful timing. But make sure to speak to your physician about what works best for you, your body and your needs.

What’s the best bladder control supplement to buy?

Top bladder control supplement

Azo Bladder Control with Go-Less Daily Supplement

What you need to know: This top-selling bladder control supplement is highly effective and trusted for controlling bladder leaks and frequent urges.

What you’ll love: This product is made by a trusted and reputable brand and composed of a proprietary mix of pumpkin seed extract and soy germ extract to help boost your bladder muscles. The supplement also decreases urgency and leakage for most users.

What you should consider: There are occasional issues with water retention or stomach upset after use.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Top bladder control supplement for the money

PlantVital D-Mannose Urinary Tract Treatment

What you need to know: This highly effective natural bladder control supplement contains ingredients that limit bacterial growth and improve the overall health of your urinary tract.

What you’ll love: This product comes with a combo of plant-based ingredients that promote proper urinary tract and bladder function. The supplement is also non-GMO, natural and vegan and helps prevent urinary tract infections.

What you should consider: The big capsules are hard for some people to swallow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Terry Naturally SagaPro Bladder Health

What you need to know: This supplement features proven results and natural ingredients, which earns it repeat customers.

What you’ll love: This product is non-GMO and vegan and doesn’t include any sugar or artificial additives. It also includes angelica archangelica extract, which supports your bladder muscles for improved control.

What you should consider: It might take longer than expected to see noticeable improvements.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

