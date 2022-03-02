Which Halloween home décor is best?

Whether you have small children celebrating for the first time or want to scare the most stoic of your adult friends, Halloween home décor is a great way to get into the spirit of the spooky season. There are a lot of directions you can go with your choice of decorating. Scary rubber figures, smiling pumpkins and bubbling cauldrons are all fun options.

If you’re looking for a good middle ground between cute and scary, the OCATO Halloween Spider Web + Giant Spider Decoration is an exciting statement piece for your yard.

What to know before you buy Halloween home décor

Age appropriateness

Before buying any decorations, think about their age appropriateness. If you’re having a party at your house for the neighborhood toddlers, maybe don’t purchase a 6-foot bloody zombie figure. The scarier the decorations in your yard, the less likely it is that the youngest trick-or-treaters will visit. However, if you want to give the older kids some fun scares, the more bloody and terrifying decorations are an entertaining choice. These coffins are sure to give your Halloween visitors a fright.

Size

When choosing indoor or outdoor Halloween decorations, think about their size. You want decorations large enough that the space doesn’t look sparse, but you also don’t want to buy something that you don’t have room for. It’s also important to consider how much storage space you have. Some Halloween decorations, like inflatables, are fairly compact when taken apart. Other items, like rubber figures, don’t break down for storage.

Longevity

Some Halloween room décor, like party items, are single-use, and some decorations are made to last for years. If you like changing it up every year, then buying cheaper decorations that only last a year or two allows you to keep it fresh. If you want to build a collection of Halloween home décor, check for items made of durable materials and outdoor weatherproofing. Storing your decorations properly ensures they’ll last for a long time. Keep them out of extreme heat or anywhere they’ll be exposed to moisture.

What to look for in quality Halloween home décor

Indoor décor

When it comes to indoor Halloween decorations, the variety is unending. You can find figurines of your favorite Halloween characters from pop culture, cloth pumpkins, Halloween trees with themed ornaments, lanterns, wall art, pillows and much more.

Outdoor décor

When purchasing decorations for your yard or porch, make sure the items are made for outdoor use. Many outdoor decorations are water- or weatherproof. While many can’t last through severe weather, most can take a few regular rainfalls. Inflatables, gravestones, orange or purple lights, giant spiders and lighted jack-o’-lanterns are all popular choices.

Aesthetic

If you like a cohesive look for your Halloween home décor, there are several different choices. Cozy-style décor includes warm fall colors, friendly jack-o’-lanterns, pumpkin spice candles and cute themed door mats. Retro Halloween décor includes anything after the style of the 1950s or 1960s. Dark glamour centers around items like candelabras, dusty chandeliers, gilded mirrors and ravens. A fun Halloween party theme has bright purple or orange lights, skeletons, foam gravestones and spider webs.

Sets vs. individual items

Decorations can come in sets, like Halloween table décor for a party, or they can come as an individual item. Décor sets are an easy place to start if you’ve never decorated for Halloween before, and they usually come with three or four items. This is often enough to cover your porch or a single room in your house. Buying individual décor items can get you a higher quality than buying in a set. Buying individually is great if you’re looking for specific items to add to your collection.

How much you can expect to spend on Halloween home décor

You can find sets of indoor Halloween decorations for under $20. For larger outdoor decorations, expect to pay $30-$100.

Halloween home décor FAQ

What are the best decorations to buy if I don’t have a lot of storage space?

A. If you don’t have a lot of space to store your Halloween home décor, buying items that collapse well can save room. Inflatable yard decorations collapse and take up a fraction of the space they use when actively inflated. An indoor decoration that stores well is flat wall hangings. Also think about using real pumpkins for decorating. These will last you through the holiday, and when they begin to rot, you can throw them away.

When should I put out my Halloween home décor?

A. Most people put their Halloween décor out on Oct. 1, but if you want a little longer to enjoy your decorations, the first day of fall is also a good date to start decorating. If you don’t like to put decorations out early, then 2 weeks before is still early enough to join all the fun.

What’s the best Halloween home décor to buy?

Top Halloween home décor

OCATO Halloween Spider Web + Giant Spider Decoration

What you need to know: This spider and its web are large enough to be seen in your yard from the street.

What you’ll love: The spider is huge and looks real from far away. The web is easy to set up and comes with a gutter hook and ground stakes. You can choose where and how you place your spider on the web. This set easily blends in with any other décor you have.

What you should consider: Some customers have complained about the web quality and suggested dressing the web up to make it look more eerie.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Halloween home décor for the money

Tayfremn 5-Pack Halloween Decorations

What you need to know: This pack of Halloween decorations can give any room in your house a spooky feel.

What you’ll love: You’ll love the black lace and intricate spider web pattern. The set comes with a fireplace mantel scarf, rectangular tablecloth, round tablecloth, lampshade and 3D bat wall stickers. The fabric is made of a durable polyester and is anti-crease.

What you should consider: A few customers have complained that the bat stickers are smaller than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

HBlife 8-Foot Inflatable Halloween Decorations

What you need to know: This inflatable set creates a fun and spooky pumpkin patch in your yard.

What you’ll love: The inflatable makes it look like you have multiple figures while only using one blower to inflate. The set is waterproof but shouldn’t be left out for long periods of time in severe weather. It’s lightweight enough to sit on top of bushes, so you don’t necessarily have to place this set on the ground.

What you should consider: There have been rare reports of the pumpkin not inflating all the way.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

