Your autumn aesthetic

After a summer filled with warm-weather adventures, we love settling in for a cozy autumn at home. With flickering candles, warm-toned fall throw pillows and blankets, festive table settings and more, it’s easy to bring the fleeting colors of fall inside for the season. Get ready for fall festivities or simply make an ordinary day feel special with these autumn decor ideas.

Shop this article: Glitzhome Blue Glitter Glass Short Pumpkin, Design Imports Give Thanks Plaid Table Runner and Willbond Wool Three-piece Felt Ball Garland

How to decorate for fall

Wrap banisters with garlands made from artificial fall leaves, corn husks or birch bark. You can also drape them above windows, fireplaces or doorways.

Pumpkins and gourds, whether fresh or artificial, are great accents just about anywhere. Group them on stairs, mantels, tables and countertops.

Hang a fall wreath on your front door or over your fireplace.

Dried flower arrangements or bundles of wheat, grasses or even twigs look seasonally appropriate, plus they last much longer than fresh flowers.

Vintage-inspired lanterns look cozy atop tables or on your front porch — and by simply switching out the candles, they transition easily to Halloween decorations.

Easy decorating swaps for fall

Even if you don’t have the time or space for a complete seasonal overhaul, these simple swaps can help your surroundings feel more like fall.

Make all your autumn meals feel more festive by exchanging some or all of your dishes with fall dinnerware in autumn-inspired hues.

Swap out the towels in your bathroom and kitchen for fall-themed embroidered or printed towels.

Make your living room feel cozy and inviting by putting out pillows in velvet or autumn prints, along with a cozy fall throw blanket in orange, brown or olive green.

Painting a pumpkin will help it last longer. Try neutral shades for a long-lasting appeal, or paint a creative design using colors found in your home.

DIY fall decor

You may already have everything you need to create your own DIY fall decorations. Try these ideas for a simple date night or family activity.

Press leaves or fall flowers and frame them for a rustic gallery wall.

Paint log slices to use as coasters or glue them together to form a wreath.

Use old book pages and leaves or fabric swatches to create an easy DIY fall flag banner.

Best fall decor

Goyette Pumpkin Square Pillow Cover and Insert

This throw pillow features a watercolor-inspired pumpkin print, and it’s made from water- and weather-resistant polyester, so it can be used indoors or outdoors. It measures 16 inches square.

Nash Scrolled Pumpkin Nonslip Outdoor Door Mat

Welcome your guests with this cheerful fall doormat featuring a scrollwork pumpkin design. This outdoor fall decor is made with sturdy coconut fiber bristles and weather-resistant nonslip backing.

Mod Lifestyles Pumpkin Velvet Beaded Embroidery Pillow

This throw pillow can add sparkle to your living room, thanks to the beading used to make the pumpkin image. It measures 18 inches square and includes an insert with a zipper enclosure.

Willbond Wool Three-piece Felt Ball Garland

This vintage-style fall garland comes in a pack of three and features more than 6.5 feet each of hand-felted wool balls. The pompoms measure 0.8 inches across, and each garland has 24 pompoms.

Lulu Candles Pumpkin Spice Scented Jar Candle

There are a variety of fall candle scents, and pumpkin spice is a popular favorite. This handmade soy candle both looks and smells great. It comes in a 9-ounce black glass jar with a gold lid and gold script label.

Harvest Pumpkin Three-piece Holiday Accent Set

Group this set of three fabric pumpkins on a mantel or use them as a fall centerpiece. The black-and-white plaid pumpkins are topped with felt leaves, a jute bow and black-wrapped stems. The smallest is 6 inches tall, and the largest is 10 inches tall.

Glitzhome Blue Glitter Glass Short Pumpkin

This handmade, mouth-blown glass pumpkin is a great choice if you’re looking for a unique addition to your fall decor. It measures about 5 inches tall and showcases swirling confetti-speckled blue glass with a twisting golden glass stem.

Elrene Autumn Leaves Fall Printed Tablecloth

Set the table in classic autumn style starting with this fall tablecloth printed with colorful leaves. It measures 60 inches by 120 inches, and it’s made from machine-washable polyester.

Celebrate Together Fall Beaded Leaves Table Runner

This fully beaded fall table runner adds sparkle to your autumn tablescape. It is 36 inches long and features fall leaves beaded in seasonal greens, golds and browns.

Design Imports Give Thanks Plaid Table Runner

Elegant and traditional, this plaid table runner can elevate your fall gatherings. It’s made from machine-washable cotton in muted fall colors.

Worth checking out

Celebrate Together’s “Hey There Pumpkin” Accent Rug adds seasonal fun to a kitchen or bathroom.

Don’t forget the bathrooms: Avanti “Thankful” Hand Towels feature an uplifting embroidered patch.

Serve up pumpkin spice lattes in this camping-inspired galvanized steel pumpkin spice mug.

If you love succulents but have a black thumb, Celebrate Together’s Artificial Succulent Set offers realistic-looking fake plants in whimsical ceramic holders.

These fancy and festive velvet pumpkins can add elegance to your fall decorations year after year.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Laura Duerr writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.