What are the best serving platters for a fantasy football draft?

From chicken wings to veggie trays, food is the foundation of any great party. If you’re hosting the fantasy football draft, you’ll want to be prepared with delicious snacks and dips. While the food spread is the most essential part of the evening, having the proper serving essentials is equally important. No one wants their buffalo chicken dip seeping into their spinach dip. So, whether guests are coming for the fantasy football draft or for the dips, here are the best serving platters to make your gathering a success.

Serving platter features

Material

The majority of serving platters are made from plastic, glass, wood, bamboo, ceramic or porcelain. The material is the most crucial feature to consider when choosing a serving platter, as it decides heat resistance, durability, ease of cleaning and whether or not it’s eco-friendly. For example, bamboo is not safe for the dishwasher, but it’s highly durable and long-lasting when properly cared for.

Size

Having several sizes of serving platters is ideal, but that’s not always possible. Knowing what dip you’re making will help you decide ahead of time on the dish. Or you can also choose the size of a platter depending on how many people you expect to have at your party. However, remember that you can always make extras and refill a serving platter when the dip is getting low.

Compartments

Do you want a serving tray that’s completely open for one type of dip, or would you like to put several dips on one platter? Compartments are convenient to have, and you can always fill more than one compartment with the same dip. However, it’s more challenging to separate dips on an open tray.

Ease of use

When considering ease of use, look at washing instructions, assembly instructions and storage room. For example, some parts of a serving platter may be dishwasher or microwave-safe, while other pieces may be hand-wash only. Also, be sure you have a place to store the serving platter.

Best serving platters for dip

Under $20

Amscan Plastic Football Party Dish

This party dish is designed with football dip bowls and a yellow goal post, making it the perfect serving platter for your next football party. Each of the three bowls holds 12 ounces of your favorite dip. Also, it’s made of high-quality plastic material that’s durable enough to hold any snack. Sold by Amazon

Party Bargains Six-section Round Plastic Serving Tray

Those searching for an affordable way to host a party will appreciate this set of four plastic serving platters. Each platter includes five evenly spaced side trays and a four-inch center bowl, which are all connected. They’re made with high-quality, elegant-looking hard plastic that is durable, reusable and break-resistant. Sold by Amazon

US Acrylic Avant Plastic Three-section Stackable Serving Tray

With three divided sections, hosts can put several types of dip on one tray and ensure none of them are touching. This set comes with three trays that each measure 15 inches by 10 inches. Since it’s made of chemical-free plastic, it’s safe for food and light enough to carry and serve guests. Sold by Amazon

Under $35

Funwares Nachosaurus Dip and Snack Dish Set

From kids to adults, no one will decline chips and dips from this fun dinosaur chip and dip serving set. The dinosaur holds chips, crackers, french fries or pretzels, while the dino bowl holds any type of dip. All pieces are made with durable plastic materials that are BPA-free and 100% food safe. Sold by Amazon

Sweese Porcelain Divided Serving Platter

This serving platter is one of the most versatile serving platters, making it a must-have for any host. It comes with six pieces total that can be arranged all together or separately, including a large round tray, a round middle bowl, and four side trays. It’s made of durable porcelain, which is chip-resistant, lead-free, more durable than stoneware and safe for the dishwasher, microwave or freezer. Sold by Amazon

Gibson Home Three-tier Rectangle Plate Set With Metal Stand

While this three-tiered set is made with beautiful ceramic platters, they’re also microwave and dishwasher-safe for convenient serving and cleaning. Also, the accompanying metal stand is durable enough to hold an array of snacks and keeps the trays properly spaced for dipping. Each platter is 12-inches long. Sold by Amazon

Under $50

Prairie Collections Football Shaped Bamboo Serving Tray

For a fun serving platter that is sure to be the talking point of any football party, consider this football-shaped platter. It’s made of sustainable, eco-friendly bamboo that’s finished with mineral oil for a natural look. It also includes two dip holders, which are removable for convenient serving and dishwasher-safe. Sold by Amazon

Certified International Just Words Chip & Dip Tray

Give your guests a fun surprise when they finish off the dip. This round serving platter is 13.75 inches in diameter, with a dipping bowl in the middle that reveals the words “dip it” when the bowl is clean. It’s made of durable ceramic, which is microwave and dishwasher-safe. Sold by Kohl’s

Under $70

Prodyne Appetizers On Ice with Lids

Since it’s designed to hold cubed or crushed ice on the bottom tray, this platter is ideal for keeping cold dips at a safe temperature all night. The top layer features three four removable sections with dividers. Plus, each section includes its own lid to keep the cold in and the bugs out. Sold by Amazon

Food Network Tiered Chip & Dip Set

To class up your football party, this chip and dip set is made of sturdy porcelain and wrought iron, adding a contemporary touch to any table. It includes a small and large bowl, which can both be used for dips, chips or any snack your guests prefer. Plus, both bowls are removable, dishwasher-safe and microwave-safe. Sold by Kohl’s

CorningWare French White 12-piece Ceramic Bakeware Set

For dips that are served hot, consider a stylish baking dish that can also be used as a serving platter. This set comes with six dishes from big to small, so you can always find the ideal size. Plus, the larger dishes come with a glass and plastic cover to keep dips warm and make it convenient to store leftovers. Sold by Amazon

