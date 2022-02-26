Best Aeropress filter 

Which Aeropress filter is best?

The Aeropress filter you choose can make or break your coffee. There are many things to consider when choosing a filter, but it comes down to your taste. Aeropress filters mainly come in metal and paper varieties, with each bringing something different to the table. Metal filters, such as the Able DISK, offer an excellent brew and can be reused many times over.

What to know before buying an Aeropress microfilter

Paper vs. metal Aeropress coffee filters

Paper filters will create a light and floral taste in the coffee while keeping sediment out of your mug. On the other hand, metal filters give coffee a rich and heavy taste. Metal filters may not keep as much sediment out of your coffee as paper filters, but some people prefer the robustness of the flavor that metal filters give to their coffee.

Taste and texture of Aeropress coffee

Aeropress coffee is known for its bold taste and less acidity than drip or French pressed coffee, which is why Aeropress is such a popular brewing method.

Whether or not you use a paper or metal Aeropress filter will alter the taste and feel of your coffee, but also consider the varying textures that specific metal Aeropress filters can give your brew. Metal filters have a reputation for allowing more of the coffee grounds into your mug.

Can you reuse an Aeropress filter?

Metal filters are the more sustainable option, as you can reuse them over and over again. Even though they are more expensive than paper filters at the initial purchase, their lifespan makes them much cheaper in the long run.

On top of being the greener option, metal filters are great for anyone that travels with their Aeropress, as you won’t have to worry about packing extra paper filters. When traveling, pre-assemble your Aeropress with the metal filter already loaded and ready to go to save on space.

Paper filters cannot be reused and are less environmentally friendly, but they offer convenient clean-up. While you will have to use a clean filter for every brew, you can compost most Aeropress paper filters along with the spent coffee.

What to look for in a quality Aeropress coffee filter

Fine vs. standard metal Aeropress filters

Some metal filters are finer than others. Because the Aeropress works by pushing hot water through the coffee grounds, a finer metal filter will be more difficult to press than a standard metal filter or even paper Aeropress filters.

How does the Aeropress filter fit into the Aeropress?

While paper filters often don’t have this problem, some metal filters will fit more loosely into the Aeropress, leading to wasted coffee and a messier experience overall. Always be sure to check which Aeropress products each filter is compatible with before buying.

Traditional brewing vs. inverted brewing method

When using an Aeropress to brew coffee, you can either use a traditional brewing method or the inverted brewing method.

Inverted brewing is when instead of brewing the coffee with the filter facing down into your carafe or cup, the Aeropress is flipped upside down with the filter pointing up. Inverted brewing is great for those who like their coffee a bit stronger, as no coffee escapes from the brewing chamber until it is ready to be pressed.

Inverted brewing works best with paper Aeropress filters, but should be possible with any filter that fits securely into the Aeropress. If you’re interested in trying out this alternative brewing method, it’s best to use paper filters so that the filter doesn’t end up falling out of place and into your coffee grounds mid-brew.

How much can you expect to spend on an Aeropress filter?

When buying an Aeropress, it will normally come with a pack of paper filters. A pack of paper filter refills will typically cost anywhere from $13-$16, depending on the brand.

Metal filters are the more expensive option but save money in the long run. They range from $10-$30 depending on the brand. When purchasing a metal Aeropress filter, the cost is often a good indicator of quality and the product’s overall lifespan.

Aeropress filter FAQ

Does the brand of Aeropress filter matter?

A. Not at all. Everyone has their favorite brands with Aeropress filters, but they should work just fine as long as they are for use with the Aeropress brewing system.

Does the AeroPress come with any filters?

A. When buying an Aeropress brewing system, always be sure and double-check what comes with it. Most Aeropresses will come packaged with a box of 350 paper filters in addition to a few other accessories such as a scoop, funnel and stirrer.

What’s the best Aeropress coffee filter to buy?

Best Aeropress filter

Able DISK Fine + Standard Set

What you need to know: This is a great metal filter that produces a brew with a robust and rich taste.

What you’ll love: It comes in two sizes, fine and standard, so that you can experiment with your coffee.

What you should consider: The standard size of this filter will let some sediment into your coffee.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Aeropress filter for the money

AESIR Filters

What you need to know: These are premium paper filters that produce a great brew.

What you’ll love: Even though they are the best of the best when it comes to paper filters, they come at the inexpensive price of $8.

What you should consider: The AESIR filters only come in packs of 100.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Set of 3 Barista-Quality Reusable Metal Coffee Filters by Slimm Filter

What you need to know: These metal filters are well-made and come with a guide book.

What you’ll love: These filters are incredibly sturdy and ultra fine, making your cup of joe as smooth as possible.

What you should consider: Some users said they didn’t have a use for all three filters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

