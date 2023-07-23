Starbucks drinks to make at home

Love Starbucks beverages but hate the dent your latte habit puts in your wallet? We’ve got you covered. Here’s what you need to make the most popular Starbucks beverages at home, along with step-by-step instructions. Now, you can have your coffee when you crave it and save some hard-earned money. There’s also a well-tested and recommended espresso machine for you to check out.

Starbucks vanilla bean Frappuccino

Frappuccinos are blended coffee drinks that taste more like ice cream than coffee and come in various delicious flavors.

Ingredients

Ice

1.5 cups milk

2 cups vanilla ice cream

1 teaspoon sugar

A dash (or one-eighth teaspoon) vanilla extract

Whipped cream

Instructions

Add the ice, milk, ice cream, sugar and vanilla extract to a blender. Blend until the mixture is an even consistency.

Pour the mixture into a g lass tumbler and top with whipped cream. Add a straw and enjoy.

Starbucks double chocolate chip Frappuccino

Ingredients

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons sugar

One-third cup mini chocolate chips

3 tablespoons of chocolate syrup, plus extra for chocolate drizzle

Ice

A dash (or one-eighth teaspoon) vanilla extract

Whipped cream

Instructions

Place all ingredients except for the whipped cream, drizzle and a handful of the chocolate chips into the blender. Blend until combined and smooth.

Transfer the mixture to a glass. Top with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle in a swirling pattern, starting from the center and spiraling out to the edge of the glass.

Add mini chocolate chips to the top. Insert a straw and enjoy.

Starbucks caramel Frappuccino

The quintessential Starbucks beverage, the caramel Frappuccino is surprisingly easy to make at home. For any coffee-containing Starbucks drinks, use Starbucks Medium Roast Ground Coffee. For the best results, store your coffee in a cool, dark place like a vacuum-sealed food storage container.

Ingredients

One-third cup strongly brewed coffee

One-half cup milk

Ice

2 tablespoons caramel syrup

Whipped cream

Caramel drizzle

Instructions

Add your coffee, milk, caramel syrup and ice to your blender. Blend until combined.

In a separate glass, drizzle caramel syrup down the sides of your glass and pour in your blended Frappuccino mixture.

Add whipped cream to the top and then drizzle caramel syrup in a spiral. Insert straw and drink up.

Starbucks Pink Drink

This Starbucks drink is famous from TikTok to Instagram, and it isn’t hard to see why. It’s a light and refreshing drink in a gorgeous shade of pink that tastes like a pink Starburst. Here’s an easy recipe to make your own at a fraction of the cost.

Ingredients

Instructions

Add water to a saucepan on the stove and boil.

Add your tea bags to a pitcher and pour in the boiling water. Let steep for five minutes, then remove the tea bags and chill in the fridge until cool.

Add your ingredients to the pitcher and stir. Pour over ice, add a straw and enjoy.

Starbucks iced vanilla latte

While a latte typically calls for espresso, it’s OK if you don’t have an espresso machine. You can use an Aeropress Coffee and Espresso Maker to create a pretty convincing imitation espresso. Perfect for your at-home Starbucks mimics.

Ingredients

1 cup strongly brewed coffee or 2 shots espresso

One-half cup milk

2 tablespoons vanilla syrup

Ice

Instructions

Brew your espresso or coffee and chill it in the fridge until cool.

Add ice to a glass and pour in your coffee, milk, and vanilla syrup.

Add sugar or additional simple syrup as desired to taste.

Starbucks iced caramel macchiato

The Iced Caramel Macchiato is a Starbucks fan favorite, and it isn’t hard to see why. Macchiatos are made with freshly steamed milk, vanilla simple syrup and a caramel finish. It makes them an indulgent, sweet and soothing beverage.

Ingredients

2 shots of espresso

About 1¾ cups milk or a milk alternative

1 pump vanilla syrup

Ice

Caramel drizzle

Instructions

First, make two shots of espresso in your Aeropress or the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine. On the Breville, our tester found it tricky to get used to but said the high-quality espresso was worth it.

Heat up your milk in a small pot on the stove. Once warm, froth it with a milk frother or a whisk until it becomes foamy.

Place your foamed milk in a mug and add a pump of vanilla syrup. Pour your espresso shot on top.

Drizzle your caramel syrup on top in a crisscross pattern, and you’re done.

Starbucks iced chai latte

The iced chai is a refreshing variation of a coffee shop classic, and they’re easy to make at home. Starbucks uses the Tazo Chai Latte Concentrate diluted with milk and poured over ice, so your copycat version will be the same thing.

Ingredients

Tazo Chai Tea Latte Concentrate

Milk

Optional vanilla simple syrup

Instructions

Add about a quarter cup of ice to the cup you’ll serve your iced chai latte in.

Fill the cup with chai about three-quarters of the way to the top, then dilute with milk to taste.

For added sweetness, add a squirt of vanilla simple syrup.

Starbucks passionfruit tea lemonade

This drink tastes like lounging under the sun in a flower field and is a stunning fuchsia shade. It’s easily replicated at home.

Ingredients

2 Tazo Passion tea bags

2 cups water

2 cups lemonade

1 teaspoon sugar

One-quarter teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

Boil your 2 cups of water for tea in an electric or stovetop kettle. Place your tea bags in a pitcher and pour the boiling water over them. Let steep for five minutes.

Add the lemonade, sugar and vanilla extract and stir.

Let chill in the fridge until icy cold, pour in a cup over ice, add a straw and enjoy.

