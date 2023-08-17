Get ready to tumble out of bed, stumble to the kitchen and pour yourself a cup of ambition — to head straight to Walmart, because the big-box retailer just rolled out a huge selection of Dolly Parton-themed party supplies that will have you wanting to party from “9 to 5.”

“Why’d You Come in Here Lookin’ Like That?” the Walmart staff may ask. Well, because you’re going to want to waste no time getting to your closest Walmart to snatch up these party supplies before they’re gone.

These Dolly items are perfect for any occasion

Whether you’re throwing a birthday bash, a celebration of the Queen of Country or a Dolly Day at the office, Walmart’s new line of Dolly Parton party supplies will create the perfect setting. They’re so cute, you’ll want to come up with any excuse you can think of to throw a Dolly-themed soiree. These decorations would be absolutely adorable for a birthday party, a bachelorette party, a baby shower, a kids party — sometimes the decorations choose themselves before the occasion.

Heck, you don’t even need to have a party because this line even includes some home decor. If you’re Dolly’s biggest fan, you can now show it by creating your own “Tennessee Mountain Home.”

Must-have Dolly Parton party supplies from Walmart

Dolly Parton Pink What Would Dolly Do Balloon Banner

This hot pink balloon banner is asking us the important question: What would the Queen of Country do? Set the mood for your party by giving your guests this crucial question to ponder — in festive balloons.

Sold by Walmart

Dolly Parton Pink Party Balloon Arch

No one can make an entrance like Dolly but having your guests enter your party through this glittering, pink balloon arch adorned with the Queen’s face is as close as they can get. It’s sure to make everyone feel like a star as they arrive in true “Backwoods Barbie” style.

Sold by Walmart

Dolly Parton 14-Inch Round Multi-Color Melamine Serving Tray

This colorful serving tray comes in bright colors and features Dolly’s picture along with her iconic signature. If that’s not a reason to eat cake, I don’t know one.

Sold by Walmart

Dolly Parton Pink Cowboy Hat Party Pinata

No party is complete without a pinata, and this one, with its sparkly pink fringe and silver star with Dolly’s signature, is a must-have for any Dolly-themed soiree. Just be sure to fill it with hard candy and make sure guests know they’re encouraged to shout (or sing) “More Where That Came From” as they take their swings.

Sold by Walmart

Dolly Parton Double-Sided Multicolor Coasters

“It’s All Wrong” to put a cold drink on a wooden surface, “But It’s Alright” if you use a coaster — especially one of these collectibles decorated with historical photos of Dolly throughout her career, fun sayings, song lyrics and more treats for fans.

Sold by Walmart

Dolly Parton Pink and Silver Foil “Ya’ll Need Dolly” Guest Towels

Don’t send your guests home empty-handed. These towels make the perfect party favors, and you can be sure that Jolene won’t take your man if she can take one of these home instead.

Sold by Walmart

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.