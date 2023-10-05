Pumpkin desserts can be easy to make

As the leaves turn and temperatures drop, we start craving seasonal classics, such as pumpkin pie. Even with busy schedules, it’s possible to enjoy all your favorite pumpkin desserts without finding the time to bake something. An Instant Pot can create pies, cakes and more in under an hour. Try baking these easy Instant Pot pumpkin desserts for Thanksgiving and other fall gatherings.

Instant Pot desserts for pumpkin lovers

Instant Pot pumpkin pie

Homemade pumpkin pie comes together quickly and easily using an Instant Pot. Make a crust from crushed graham crackers and butter, and press it firmly into the bottom and sides of an Instant Pot springform pan. Pour in the pie filling made with pumpkin, egg and spices. Once it’s done cooking, cool the pumpkin pie in the fridge for at least three hours. Serve it topped with whipped cream.

Instant Pot pumpkin cheesecake

Since cheesecake is baked in a water bath to prevent cracks, the steamy interior of a pressure cooker is the perfect environment for this dessert. Mix up a crust made with graham crackers or gingersnaps in a food processor, then wipe out the bowl to make a pumpkin spice cheesecake filling. Press the crust into the bottom of a springform pan, and pour in the filling. When the cheesecake is done cooking, let the pressure release naturally and refrigerate before serving.

Instant Pot pumpkin spice bread pudding

Bread pudding is a classic cold-weather treat, and this one is ready to serve in less than an hour. Mix torn-up cinnamon raisin bread with pumpkin, eggs, spices and vanilla in a greased souffle dish or cake pan. Cover the dish tightly and cook. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.

Instant Pot pumpkin butter

Use this pumpkin spread on toast or pancakes, or dip fruit in it. It is sweetened with maple syrup or brown sugar and includes apple cider and your favorite pumpkin spice flavors. It cooks in less than 10 minutes and keeps in the fridge for up to three weeks.

Instant Pot pumpkin chocolate chip Bundt cake

Moist Bundt cakes are perfect for adapting to the steam-cooking environment of an Instant Pot. The chocolate chips are optional but delicious. Try this cake topped with whipped cream and chopped toasted pecans.

Instant Pot pumpkin soup

Having a hearty bowl of Instant Pot soup when the weather gets cold will keep you feeling warm and cozy. In an Instant Pot, combine pumpkin puree, carrots, onions, garlic and chicken broth. Cook for eight to 10 minutes, then mix the ingredients with an immersion blender. Stir in coconut milk and season with salt and pepper.

Best Instant Pot products for pumpkin desserts

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 8-Quart Pressure Cooker

This roomy Instant Pot Pro is a great choice for both desserts and crowd-pleasing meals. It features a cooking progress bar, 28 program settings and five programmable settings for your favorite recipes. The Instant Pot Pro comes with a stainless steel inner pot and a combination rack and trivet.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 6-Quart Pressure Cooker

The popular Instant Pot Duo has 13 customizable programs and lets you slow-cook or pressure-cook your favorite dishes. Its 6-quart capacity is suitable for most pumpkin dessert recipes, and it comes with a rack.

OXO Good Grips 2-Cup Adjustable Measuring Cup

If you need to measure liquid or sticky ingredients, such as pumpkin puree or maple syrup, try this cylindrical measuring cup. The silicone-topped insert acts like a plunger to get every last drop into your recipe without creating a mess.

Nordic Ware 6-Cup Bundt Pan

This lightweight Bundt pan fits inside 6-quart or larger Instant Pots. It is made from aluminum and features a cherry-red exterior with a nonstick interior coating.

Instant Pot 7.7-Inch Official Round Cake Pan

Designed specially to fit into 6-quart and 8-quart Instant Pots, this nonstick steel pan can bake desserts, cook food and reheat leftovers. The Instant Pot cake pan holds 6 cups, thanks to its tall 2.75-inch-deep sides.

Nordic Ware 7-Inch Leakproof Springform Pan

This 4-cup nonstick pan has a leakproof seal and a secure spring closure for making mess-free cheesecakes. Its sturdy metal construction resists warping or bending.

OXO Good Grips Pressure Cooker Bakeware Sling

Safely and easily lift desserts out of your Instant Pot with this silicone sling, which fits 6- and 8-quart models. The handles lock together to keep them out of the way of the lid and out of your food. It can also be used as a trivet.

Hulisen Steam Rack Tall Trivet for Instant Pot

These steamer trivets come in two heights to ensure your desserts are elevated out of the cooking water. Measuring about 6 inches in diameter, they’ll fit in 6- and 8-quart Instant Pots.

