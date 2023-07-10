Written by Kevin Luna

Our favorite baking accessories to add to your kitchen

If you’ve recently taken up baking and want to improve your skills, you must get in the kitchen and practice. Baking can be challenging at first, but with the right tools, you can take things to the next level, making things in the kitchen much more manageable.

The BestReviews Testing Lab consists of a group of testers who test various products, such as stand mixers and baking pans. Our testing team has recently analyzed baking containers to determine which ones are the best for elevating your baking game.

Testing the best baking containers

There’s a lot that goes into the process of the BestReviews Testing Lab testing a product. It includes unboxing, examining the build, specs and aesthetics, and after that, our testers proceed to set it up if necessary and test it in various scenarios. For example, we tested two baking container sets and analyzed their build quality, how well they contain different foods and the performance of included accessories.

Best baking tools and appliances

Oxo Good Grips 5-Piece Pop Container Set

Airtight storage ensures your baking supplies stay fresh for as long as possible, making this five-piece set a must-buy for any baking enthusiast. Our testing team loves these containers for their easy-press lids that activate an airtight seal as well as their stackable design. They’re easy to clean and available in several sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Progressive Prepworks ProKeeper 6-Piece Container Set

These storage containers were a big hit in our testing lab thanks to the high-quality build and performance of tools such as the level, terra cotta disk, spout and dusting spoon. They provide an airtight seal, and the hinged lid allows easy refilling. Our testing team also noted that they’re drop-resistant.

Sold by Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series Stand Mixer

This mixer has a tilt-head design that makes adding ingredients to the 4.5-quart bowl easy, and you can lock the head while mixing for a secure feel. It has 59 touchpoints around the bowl for superior mixing results and comes with three attachments for mixing various foods.

Sold by Amazon

Ewfen Measuring Cups and Spoons Set

A good set of measuring cups and spoons is necessary to be a proficient baker and achieve quality results. That makes this set a must-buy, with seven stainless steel nesting cups, seven spoons, seven mini spoons and a leveler. The cups are stackable, and the spoons have removable organizer rings.

Sold by Amazon

NutriChef Non-Stick Kitchen Oven Baking Pans

High-quality baking pans like these ones from NutriChef help hold your baked goods in a given shape and condition and ensure top-tier baking results. This set comes with a small, medium and large baking pan, each with a nonstick coating over the surface that allows for easy releasing and prevents warping.

Sold by Amazon

