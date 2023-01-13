Fabric resistance bands can be much safer to use than regular resistance bands.

Which fabric resistance band is best?

Resistance bands are easy to use, simple to transport and can serve as your main workout equipment. Resistance training is great for toning muscle, burning fat and gaining mass if you have the right workout plan.

These bands can be much safer than dumbbells, kettlebells and barbells. However, one of the few instances where bare latex or rubber resistance bands can be a hazard is if they snap or if they snap back toward you and hit you.

This is where fabric resistance bands come in since the fabric covering these resistance bands gives you a better grip on the resistance band. If you’re looking for a safe way to change up your workout routine, the EnriQ Fabric Resistance Band is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a fabric resistance band

Short vs. long resistance bands

Some bands can fit around the thighs and the ankle, and then there are long bands that can be used for various exercises such as deadlifts, squats, curls and more. If you want to use the bands for stretching, assisted pullups or curls, get a longer band.

Weight of resistance

Similar to dumbbells and workout machines, you can change the difficulty when using fabric resistance bands by increasing the resistance. The thicker the band, the greater the resistance. You can purchase progressively thicker bands as you get stronger.

What to look for in quality fabric resistance bands

Carrying pouch

As you acquire more fabric resistance bands, carrying them can become tedious. That’s why bands that come with a carrying pouch make carrying bands and accessories simple, especially when traveling to the gym and other areas of workout.

Machine washable

One of the benefits of using fabric resistance bands is that many of them are machine washable. Be sure to check the label to ensure that this is the case. These bands can absorb odors and sweat, so machine washable capability can make maintenance easier.

Accessories

If you’re a beginner with resistance bands, accessories can help you get more acclimated to using them when starting out. Accessories such as handles, loops, door anchors and ankle straps can make your workouts easier and give them more variety. Even if you’re not a beginner, accessories are great to have, especially when working out at home or in environments with limited resources.

How much you can expect to spend on fabric resistance bands

Fabric resistance bands can cost from $10–$100, and the biggest factors that play into price are how many bands there are and what accessories are included.

From $10–$30, you’ll find small sets of resistance bands, such as a three-piece set. In the $30–$50 range, you’ll find sets with various accessories and bands of different sizes. If you’re hosting a class or want bands that you can share with people, then $50–$100 will buy you large sets of bands and included accessories.

Fabric resistance bands FAQ

Are rubber or fabric resistance bands better?

A. Bands with fabric on the outside can help prevent bands from pinching skin or pulling hair when working out. Fabric resistance bands also may help provide a better grip.

Can I wash my fabric resistance bands?

A. Some fabric resistance bands can be machine washable, but be sure to check the label. If they are not, you can wash them by hand and air-dry the fabric.

What’s the best fabric resistance band to buy?

Top fabric resistance bands

EnriQ Fabric Resistance Bands

What you need to know: One of the most popular resistance band brands on the market, this EnriQ set comes with light, medium and heavy resistance bands, giving you a variety of workout options.

What you’ll love: There are three bands so you can do various full-body exercises while also strengthening the lower leg area. They come in various colors.

What you should consider: Some buyers complained that the bands had a strange chemical smell upon opening the package.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fabric resistance bands for the money

TheFitLife Resistance Pullup Bands

What you need to know: With this set of bands, you’ll be able to exercise all your major muscle groups.

What you’ll love: There are four long resistance bands included, giving you the versatility to turn your home into a gym. The bands are individually labeled and come in different colors so that you can differentiate between them easily.

What you should consider: There are no short bands included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Elite Moves Resistance Bands Set

What you need to know: You won’t be limited to band accessories with this set of four resistance bands.

What you’ll love: This set includes four differently colored bands for various workout intensities. It comes with a workout guide so you can get the maximum results.

What you should consider: They are all the same length.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

