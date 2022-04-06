Which Asics wrestling shoes are best?

You probably already know that good footwork is crucial if you’re a wrestler. Although it can be taught, some athletes are naturally gifted with great footwork. Either way, you could have the best footwork in the world, but if you don’t have good wrestling shoes, you won’t perform at your best.

To show off your skills on the wrestling mat, you need reliable shoes. Asics has plenty of excellent wrestling shoes, like the Asics Men’s Dan Gable EVO 2 Wrestling Shoes, which customers love for their comfort, durability and stylish design.

What to know before you buy Asics wrestling shoes

Size

As with all athletic or running shoes, they need to fit securely and feel comfortable. It’s in your best interest to wear shoes that fit you well; otherwise, you won’t perform well, and it increases the chances of injury.

As a rule of thumb, you want to leave some space in the toe box to prevent forceful impacts affecting your toes as you stride or lunge. However, be sure you don’t get shoes that are too big, as they can make you more prone to tripping and falling.

Lightweight

Wrestling is a sport that requires participants to stay on their toes. Often, you’ll need to make quick movements, so you want to wear shoes that are as lightweight as possible so you can move with agility. Most wrestling shoes are manufactured with this in mind, so it’s up to you to determine what’s comfortable, as some shoes may feel lighter to you than others.

Breathable

If your feet feel hot and moist during your wrestling match, you’re going to feel uncomfortable, and it may negatively affect your performance. Look for lightweight shoes with breathable mesh uppers that allow for efficient air ventilation so your feet remain cool and dry for more extended periods.

What to look for in quality Asics wrestling shoes

Traction

Your wrestling shoes should be comfortable, but you need plenty of traction and grip. Most wrestling shoes have durable rubber outsoles that provide traction on the mat so you don’t accidentally slip as you move. Doing so can cost you the match and potentially lead to injury.

Sole style

Wrestling shoes have either a unisole or a split sole. One piece of sole running from the heel to the toe area is a unisole, while a split sole has two distinct sections. Unisoles provide better grip and traction, but they’re not as flexible as split soles. However, it’s worth noting that split sole wrestling shoes are usually more expensive.

Color

Asics wrestling shoes are available in many colors, so it’s up to you to choose something that suits your style and personality. They’re often available in double colors, such as white with orange or black with green. You can also get a pair that matches your school or league’s uniform.

How much you can expect to spend on Asics wrestling shoes

You can find solid Asics wrestling shoes for $50-$100. However, if you want something more durable with superior traction, you can expect to pay $100-$160.

Asics wrestling shoes FAQ

Is there any distinction between wrestling shoes for men and women?

A. Some wrestling shoes have a more traditionally feminine color than others, but in terms of functionality, there’s no difference. Usually, they’re not marketed as men’s or women’s shoes, but if you see such a distinction in the description, they can most likely be worn by anyone, regardless of gender.

What are wrestling shoes made of?

A. Wrestling shoes are usually made with synthetic leather material and have a mesh upper. The outsole is rubber, while the midsole contains cushioning for additional support and comfort.

What are the best Asics wrestling shoes to buy?

Top Asics wrestling shoes

Asics Men’s Dan Gable EVO 2 Wrestling Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes have a stylish look and are engineered with the latest technology to provide superior performance on the mat, regardless of skill level.

What you’ll love: These provide excellent stability and help keep your feet cool and dry, thanks to a comfortable mesh insole. They have a high-quality sock liner and responsive cushioning for optimal bounce after strategic movements.

What you should consider: They run small, so buying one size up is advisable.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Asics wrestling shoes for the money

Asics Men’s Matflex 6 Wrestling Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes offer terrific support, and although they’re the most budget-friendly option, they’re suitable for both beginners and experienced wrestlers.

What you’ll love: They have a breathable mesh upper for keeping your feet cool, and a rubber outsole with traction pads provides superior grip on the mat. They have a secure fit, and like other Asics wrestling shoes, they feature California Lasting technology for extra stability.

What you should consider: They have a narrow fit, making them uncomfortable for those with wide feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Asics Men’s Aggressor 4 Wrestling Shoes

What you need to know: If you’re a wrestler looking for a shoe that offers more traction and durability, these shoes are worth a look.

What you’ll love: These shoes are durable, have a comfortable fit and a form-fitting upper, along with a single-layer mesh tongue for maximum breathability. The Duosole outsole provides excellent grip and traction, and the locked-down fit offers greater stability and flexibility as you move.

What you should consider: Some customers report that they’re stiff out of the box and not as durable as they used to be.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

