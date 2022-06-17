What are the best Adidas golf pants?

Golf pants have come a long way since the days of wool or flannel prior to World War II. Today, golf pants are not only stylish but they are also made from polyester and elastic blends that keep golfers cool and comfortable on even the hottest days.

Adidas has been making golf pants for decades. The company recently embarked on an ambitious effort to use recycled materials in many of its golf pants in an effort to be more environmentally conscious. The best Adidas golf pants are the Adidas Ultimate365 Classic Golf Pants, which deliver comfort and cooling technology.

What to know before you buy Adidas golf pants

Your height determines your pant length

Adidas makes regular-length golf pants but offers petite and tall lengths too. Petite golf pants are for male golfers under 69 inches tall and females under 65 inches. Tall length pants are for male players 72 inches or taller and females that are 70 inches or taller. Make sure your golf pants don’t drape over your shoe. You could trip on them, or your spikes could tear the hem.

Your style determines your fit

There are three basic styles of Adidas golf pants.

Traditional cut pants are straight and have roomy waistlines to allow for easy swinging and comfort.

pants are straight and have roomy waistlines to allow for easy swinging and comfort. Tapered pants are cut to gradually narrow along the leg to a slim fit at the ankle. They look sleek and athletic but are made from fabric that will still allow you to walk and swing freely.

are cut to gradually narrow along the leg to a slim fit at the ankle. They look sleek and athletic but are made from fabric that will still allow you to walk and swing freely. Outdoor pants typically have insulation or additional water-resistant treatment to help protect against cold temperatures and rainy conditions. They often cost more because of the extra material and technology involved.

Your climate determines your pants

Do you play in a warm, muggy climate? Are pop-up storms common in your area? Or is it cool and breezy where you play? All climates need water-resistant material to help protect against rain and morning dew. Hotter climates need moisture-wicking fabric that pulls your body’s sweat away while allowing for breathability. Colder climates need thicker material to protect against the wind.

What to look for in quality Adidas golf pants

Material

Adidas golf pants are made from polyester or a blend of polyester and elastic. Polyester is moisture-resistant, lightweight and feels soft on the skin. The elastic compound increases the material’s flexibility. Many of Adidas’ golf pants are made from a percentage of recycled material to help be environmentally conscious.

Four-way stretch

To increase the overall range of motion and comfort, some fabrics feature four-way stretch technology. This allows the material to stretch both vertically and horizontally so that twisting and turning are not impeded.

Moisture wicking

Moisture wicking is an innovation that helps keep golfers cool on hot days. Small capillaries in the material pull (wick) sweat away from the skin and move it to the surface so that it can evaporate in the air. Moisture-wicking pants are an important way to beat the heat.

Colors

There is a wide range of solid colors to choose from. Adidas features white, navy blue, khaki, gray and tan. Some additional colors may be available with certain styles.

How much you can expect to spend on Adidas golf pants

The range of prices for Adidas golf pants runs from $70-$110. Most of the pants fall into the $80-$100 range, with a few styles like chinos and outdoors priced at the higher end. Look for discontinued styles that are often marked down when they are being phased out.

Adidas golf pants FAQ

Are recycled material pants high quality?

A. The recycled polyester is used in conjunction with polyester, nylon and elastic. The flexibility and breathability of the recycled materials are the same as 100% polyester and an innovative way to limit waste and still provide high-quality golf pants.

Are my golf pants machine washable?

A. Adidas recommends washing golf pants on a cold delicate cycle with a low-heat tumble dry. Bleach and dry cleaning should be avoided.

What are the best Adidas golf pants to buy?

Top Adidas golf pants

Adidas Men’s Ultimate365 Classic Golf Pants

What you need to know: These stylish pants are designed to keep the golfer comfortable and protected.

What you’ll love: The nylon-polyester-elastane blend allows for full range of motion. The pants wick moisture and have built-in 50 ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) to help block the sun’s rays. A silicone waistband helps hold your shirt in place. They also have a water-resistant finish.

What you should consider: There were some reports that the pants wrinkled easily and began pilling after several washes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Adidas golf pants for the money

Adidas Men’s Pin Roll Recycled Polyester Pants

What you need to know: These golf pants allow for maximum stretch and breathability with a recycled polyester blend.

What you’ll love: The pants have a regular cut with a tapered fit and rolled cuffs, and the high-rise waist has belt loops. There are pockets on the front and back for extra storage. They are made with 87% recycled polyester.

What you should consider: The material felt flimsy to some golfers but not to the extent that they returned the pants.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Adidas Women’s Pull-On Ankle Pants

What you need to know: These comfortable and durable golf pants stay above your feet and look great on and off the course.

What you’ll love: Made from recycled polyester and elastic, the four-way fabric helps these pants flex with every swing and step. A power-mesh waist holds the slim fit in place with front hand pockets with inside zippers.

What you should consider: There were some reports that the lighter colors are see-through.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

